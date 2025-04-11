Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted stars Jack Grealish and Phil Foden don’t “feel good” after incidents in the Manchester derby, but he does not blame Manchester United.

City and United played out a bore draw in the Premier League on April 6. Between them, the Manchester clubs managed just seven shots on target.

Criticism from Gary Neville after the match about the sides being “robotic” was accepted by United boss Ruben Amorim, who stated the comments were “fair”.

But that was not the only criticism brought up around the game, with City boss Guardiola slamming United fans for a “lack of class” as they sang derogatory chants about City attacker Foden’s mum, before Grealish was attacked by a Red Devils fan, leading to their arrest.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, Guardiola has addressed the pair’s thoughts, stating they don’t “feel good but we move forward.”

He absolved United of any blame, though, suggesting the incidents can happen anywhere.

“It’s a crazy world. Nobody is away from that,” Guardiola said.

“It’s not about United, it’s not a problem of a specific club or department in world football. It’s beyond that person. It happens everywhere.”

City face Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on Saturday, and having dropped down to sixth in the league, they’ll be looking to move back up, with only one point separating them, Newcastle and Chelsea in the two places above.

With five Champions League spots confirmed for the Premier League next season, City will be eager to ensure their place in the top five come the end of the campaign.

