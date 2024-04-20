According to reports, Jack Grealish and four of his Manchester City team-mates are ‘thinking of leaving’ the Premier League club in the summer.

Man City‘s hopes of completing a double treble ended in midweek as Real Madrid knocked them out of the Champions League. The La Liga giants won 4-3 on penalties after the two sides drew 4-4 on aggregate.

This season could still be a successful one for Man City as they face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon. They are also two points clear at the top of the Premier League with six games to go.

Significant changes could be imminent at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola‘s long-term future is in doubt as his current contract is due to expire in 2025 and a few of his standout performers could be on the move before next season.

A report from Spanish outlet Nacional claims ‘there are five Man City players who are thinking of leaving’ in the summer.

England international Jack Grealish is the first player mentioned. He was superb for Man City last season but he has struggled to live up to his £100m price tag and has been negatively impacted by the arrival of Jeremy Doku.

Grealish has come into the team in recent weeks after recovering from injury but he has ‘offers to leave’ as ‘many Premier League teams are interested in signing him’.

Grealish and more to leave Man City?

City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is also mentioned as he has reportedly ‘grown tired of his secondary role’ with Brazil international Ederson well-placed as Guardiola’s first-choice.

Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich are mooted as potential destinations for Ortega, while Kalvin Phillips’ exit following the end of his loan at West Ham ‘can be taken for granted as he is not part of Guardiola’s plans’.

Bernardo Silva is another player who could move elsewhere as he is attracting interest from FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-German, who have been made aware of his £50m release clause.

It is also noted that the Kevin De Bruyne ‘unknown worries Guardiola the most’. The report adds: ‘He is free in 2025, and has had calls to leave Manchester, particularly from Saudi Arabia.

‘Pep wants him to stay, but the Belgian is studying his options.’

A separate report from 90min claims that ‘Saudi dealmakers are almost certain’ to make a move for De Bruyne this summer.