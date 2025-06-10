According to reports, Manchester City star Jack Grealish is being ‘lined up’ for a move overseas and could impact one Liverpool transfer this summer.

Grealish is on the market this summer as it’s been widely reported that he is set to leave Man City ahead of next season.

The England international endured a miserable season in 2024/25 as he only made seven Premier League starts, with injuries and Pep Guardiola favouring other wingers limiting his opportunities.

The 29-year-old is entering the final stage of his career and he needs to leave Man City to become a regular starter amid interest from clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

In recent days, Everton have emerged as a ‘shock’ contender to sign Grealish, who is also linked with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Grealish’s exit from Man City could only be around the corner as he will not be involved at this month’s Club World Cup, with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming that he “won’t travel” to compete at the tournament.

Jacobs said:” Jack Grealish expected to depart #MCFC. Won’t travel to the CWC as he assesses options.

“Premier League, European and Saudi interest. Some suitors only want a loan. Thomas Tuchel has told Grealish he does have an England future with regular minutes.”

A report from The Sun claims Serie A champions Napoli have joined Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham in the race to sign Grealish, while Bayer Leverkusen are also ‘lining up’ a move.

Leverkusen are in the market for a new attacking midfielder as they are braced to lose Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, even though fresh doubts are surrounding this proposed transfer.

Grealish is said to have ‘accepted’ that his Man City career is over and they are holding out for around £40m, though they could have to let him leave on an initial loan deal.

The report claims Leverkusen are to ‘enter the race’ to sign Grealish as new boss Erik ten Hag is a ‘huge admirer’ and has ‘told Leverkusen chiefs he could be the perfect replacement for Wirtz’.

Regarding Grealish’s stance on this potential transfer, the report adds: