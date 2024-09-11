Keane sends warning to Grealish about Man City situation after England matches

Roy Keane has warned Jack Grealish that he may “lose that sharpness” unless he increases his game time under Pep Guardiola at Man City.

The former Aston Villa winger was in and out the side last season at the Etihad Stadium with Guardiola only affording him ten starts in the Premier League last term.

England captain Harry Kane scored twice on Tuesday night as he celebrated his 100th appearance for the Three Lions with a Nations League victory over Finland.

Interim boss Lee Carsley’s first match managing at Wembley was as dominant as Saturday’s win by the same scoreline away to the Republic of Ireland.

Grealish scored against the Republic of Ireland and was given a start again by Carsley as he played well again against Finland on Tuesday night – but former Man Utd midfielder Keane insists the England winger needs to be starting more for Man City.

“Biggest thing for Jack is, I definitely think he needs to play regularly at Man City and that’s obviously difficult, the challenges there,” Keane told ITV Sport.

“I think he needs to be sharp. When he’s not playing regularly he does lose that sharpness very quickly. So it’s key he gets games at City.

“Usually when you’re doing well at club level, you’re selected for your international team. So your bread and butter is what you do week-in, week-out at club level, particularly for players like Jack.

“After what’s happened this summer he’s reacted well, scored at the weekend, done well tonight. But looking forward, he has to play a lot more regularly for City.”

And fellow pundit Ian Wright reckons Grealish, who has started one Premier League match out of three for Man City this season, will be hard to keep out of the England and Citizens sides if he recaptures his “Aston Villa Jack” form.

“He’s trying to be progressive, taking people on, creating things – exactly what you want to see him doing. Getting past people, what we know he’s great at doing,” Wright said.

“We haven’t seen so much of it at City but we’ve seen it in the last couple of games for England.

“And again, it comes down to the opposition but it’s great to see him playing and playing in that style and hopefully it can be enough to force him into his team.

“I’d like to see him playing like he used to play because if he can get back to that Aston Villa Jack then there’s no way anyone can keep him out of that team.”

