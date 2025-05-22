According to reports, Manchester City star Jack Grealish has ‘told friends’ his thoughts on head coach Pep Guardiola’s recent treatment of him.

Grealish became a British-record signing when he joined Man City from Aston Villa for around £100m during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The England international’s spell at Man City has been a rollercoaster ride, but overall, he’s failed to live up to his huge price tag.

The 29-year-old was sensational for Man City during their treble season in 2022/23, but that’s as good as it’s got for him at the Etihad, as he’s often lacked final product.

Grealish joined Man City as a raw and exciting winger, but Guardiola has tried to make him a complete footballer and this has arguably had a negative impact on him personally.

The 29-year-old has slipped in the pecking order in recent weeks as he’s arguably behind Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku and Savinho in Guardiola’s thinking.

Grealish has only made one Premier League start this year and he was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final.

On Grealish’s FA Cup final snub, Guardiola indicated that he understands why the winger is frustrated.

“I didn’t talk with him (Grealish),” Guardiola said.

“Even though people don’t believe, it belongs to the agents and the club and (director of football) Txiki (Begiristain) in this case as well, both sides.

“What is going to happen, is going to happen. There is not one player in my locker room – and I think all the locker rooms in around the world – who is happy because they don’t play. I never, I never see that.”

Alan Shearer claims Grealish “has to leave” Man City this summer as it seems that Guardiola “doesn’t like him”.

“Did it surprise me yesterday (that City lost)? No, because that’s what they’ve been like all season. They didn’t deserve to win it, they didn’t do enough to win it.

“You mentioned Jack Grealish. His time is up at Man City, he has to leave.

“For him (Guardiola) to bring a debutant on, a young boy (Claudio Echeverri) and Gundogan on when they’re desperate for a goal rather than Jack Grealish… his time is up, he’s done at Man City, he has to leave.

“For whatever reason, Pep’s done with him, he doesn’t like him, his time is up it really is.”

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Grealish has ‘dropped a bombshell’, with ‘friends told’ that ‘he’s been frozen out’ by Guardiola.

