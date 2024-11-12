Man City man ‘open’ to Tottenham transfer with Guardiola ready to sell £100m star to ‘sign big name’

Tottenham are looking to land Man City winger Jack Grealish over the next couple of transfer windows with the Citizens ready to let him leave, according to reports.

Man City had got off to a good start in the new Premier League season but recent form has been terrible with Pep Guardiola’s side losing their last four matches in all competitions.

Grealish has played a bit-part role, similar to last season, so far for Man City, with the England international starting just four Premier League matches and six games in all competitions.

And former Man Utd and Aston Villa scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – revealed a week ago that Man City could look into cash in on Grealish with the Citizens looking to “sign a big-name winger”.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’m not sure about Jack Grealish. He’s been in and out of the team again this season and he’s not a regular feature there.

“They’re happy with what Doku and Savinho bring to the side. I’ve heard City could look to sign a big-name winger as they feel the squad could be strengthened in that position – that would be for next summer.

“But then where does Grealish fit in the squad? He’d be facing even fewer starts. I think, if they do sign a new option, they could look to move him out to make space.

“They might want to make some money back on him. He’s on big wages as well so that would free up some of the budget.

“I’m sure it’s something he’d be open to as well because he wants to play football – I know Jack from his time at Villa and he’s always wanted to play regular games.”

And now Football Insider are back with new information and claim Premier League rivals Tottenham have ‘sights on a sensational deal to sign’ Grealish in the summer transfer window.

The report adds:

‘There is a feeling at the club that they need to bring in a player capable of slowing down the game, with Grealish’s ability to draw fouls and drag the team forward a valuable asset. ‘However, it is unlikely a deal will be agreed in January as City are keen to keep their squad players on the books amid a growing injury crisis.’

Man City winger Grealish would apparently be ‘open’ to a transfer to Tottenham but Sputs must qualify for the Champions League.

The report continues:

‘Tottenham are planning to be ambitious in the transfer market and they are now lining up an move to land Grealish’s signature. ‘The England international has fallen out of the starting lineup under Guardiola and is said to be keen on a move to secure more regular playing time. ‘Tottenham are viewed as a potential destination, with both parties thought to be open to a potential deal if City allow him to leave. ‘A deal is also thought to hinge on whether Tottenham can qualify for the Champions League, with questions over whether Grealish would want to take the step down.’

