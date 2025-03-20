Jack Grealish has been told to leave Manchester City if he wants to get back in the England squad under Thomas Tuchel.

Grealish has been a bit-part player for Man City since a stellar 2022/23 campaign, being hindered by injuries and new signings like Jeremy Doku.

He only played 33 times across all competitions last season and has zero goals in 16 Premier League matches in 2024/25.

The 29-year-old has only started six league matches but has found solace being a flat-track bully in the FA Cup, providing four goal contributions in three games against Salford, Leyton Orient and Plymouth.

Unsurprisingly, Grealish was left out of Tuchel’s first England squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Tuchel ‘loves’ the 39-cap winger and is certainly open to calling him up in the future

However, for the benefit of his career, both at club and international level, Grealish should look to leave City at the end of the season, says Liverpool hero Dietmar Hamann.

The German told Best Betting Sites: “He’s been at the club for so long and as you say, he’s won everything.

“He had spells where he showed what he can do. If you ask me now over the four or five years he’s been there, whether he’s been a success, I’d say no.

“Because there’s just too many and too long periods where he hardly featured, didn’t feature or didn’t really affect the game as much as he should have.

“I think he needs a change of scenery and also, looking ahead to the World Cup, if he wants to go to the World Cup in 2026, you only get so many chances as a player.

“To do that, and I’m sure Thomas Tuchel would have told him, he probably has to go somewhere else and play regular first team football.”

Newcastle United legend and former England striker Alan Shearer has also commented on Grealish’s situation, admitting that only the player knows whether he should get his head down at City or find a new challenge.

“It’s really tricky,” Shearer began. “First and foremost, he’ll want to get back into the Man City side and only he can determine that. I don’t know what’s happening or not happening in training.

“You hear one or two bits from Pep Guardiola saying Jack Grealish may not be quite happy with what’s happening at City.

“As a player, when everything is not rosy you have to think, what’s best for me and what’s best for the team? Do I have to get my head down and win my place back or is it best that I go elsewhere. Only Grealish will know that.

“Grealish is at a great football club and has had huge success but being left out of this England squad will be a wake-up call for him.”

