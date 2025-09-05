Pep Guardiola has reportedly ‘accepted’ that his spell at Manchester City is ‘coming to an end’ as he’s expected to leave ‘before his contract expires’.

At the start of last season, Guardiola entered the final year of his contract and it was suspected that it would be his final campaign at the Etihad.

However, it was announced before the end of 2024 that he had signed a new two-year contract to commit to Man City until 2027.

This was pretty surprising as Guardiola’s extension was announced in the middle of Man City’s dire run of form, which continued after his new deal was confirmed.

Man City exited the Premier League title race before the end of 2024 and their poor form triggered a huge squad overhaul, which started in January and continued in this summer’s transfer window.

The Cityzens stabilised in the Premier League as they finished third in the table, but they failed to win a trophy as lost to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

This season, Guardiola’s side have made a disappointing start as they have lost two of their opening three Premier League games.

Now, there has been fresh speculation that Guardiola could leave Man City in the coming months, with a report in Spain claiming that he has ‘accepted’ that his time at the Etihad is ‘coming to an end’.

It is noted that ‘he could end up leaving the Etihad Stadium before 2027, when his contract expires, if he doesn’t find a solution’.

However, Guardiola has reportedly decided that he ‘doesn’t want to return to Barcelona’ after receiving an ‘offer’.

The report adds:

‘Barça has no intention of parting ways with Hans-Dieter Flick, with whom they are very satisfied, but Laporta had offered Guardiola an important position within the sporting directorate, collaborating with Deco. ‘An idea that Pep was quick to reject, as he has made it clear on multiple occasions that he has no intention of spending a second spell at the Blaugrana club.’

Interestingly, Guardiola claimed at the end of last year that Man City might be the last club he will manage, and it may be a “national team” next.

“I’m not gonna manage any other club after City,” Guardiola said.

“I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave, go to another country, do the same thing as now. Maybe a national team, but that’s different.”