Man City boss Guardiola seals ‘agreement’ for next job as he ‘shows clear signs of exhaustion’

Pep Guardiola could leave Man City at the end of the season.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has an ‘agreement in principle’ to take over as the head coach of the Brazil national team, according to reports.

The Citizens had made a good start to the new Premier League season but they have struggled more after losing Rodri to a serious knee injury, which has ruled the Spain international out for the rest of the season.

Man City have lost four matches in a row in all competitions in an unprecedented run of form for Guardiola’s side with their second-half performance in their 2-1 loss to Brighton at the weekend particularly poor.

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The Catalan’s contract is up at the end of the current season with major doubts whether he will sign a new deal or draw a line under his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City, of course, are desperate to see him stay with speculation that they have given him a deadline of Christmas to decide whether he wants to remain or allow the Citizens to search for his successor.

Their current hearing over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules is an extra complication with some reports claiming that Man City could face points deductions, relegation or even expulsion if found guilty.

Man City deny any wrongdoing but the outcome of the case could have a big impact on whether Guardiola chooses to stay at the Etihad or move on.

A report in TBR Football yesterday insisted that Man City are hopeful they can get Guardiola to agree to a new contract over the international break.

The report claimed:

‘Man City hope that Guardiola could commit to signing a new deal with the club during the forthcoming international break. ‘In terms of City’s poor run of form, there is no wavering in their support of Guardiola and the club’s hierarchy have been continuing contract talks in the background. ‘Terms are not an issue for Guardiola, who’s current deal expires in the summer, it’s just a question of whether the 53-year-old wants to continue or not. ‘City sources have confirmed that there is confidence within the club that Guardiola will commit to a new deal before the end of the year, ideally in the coming weeks. ‘Outgoing director of football, Txiki Begiristain, has indicated to the club’s owners that he believes that Guardiola will stay and club CEO Ferran Soriano has the deal ready to go.’

But now reports in Spain insist that Guardiola ‘has an agreement in principle to take control’ of the Brazil national team and is now likely to leave Man City.

It is claimed that ‘the project of the former Barca and Bayern Munich player is showing clear signs of exhaustion’ and ‘the idea that convinces him the most is to take a sabbatical year, to be able to rest from the media pressure and persecution’.

Guardiola is ‘keen on the possibility of becoming the national coach of a country’ and ‘the option that is still on the table is that of joining the Brazilian national team, which has been looking for a new leader for some time, after the resignation of Tite and the signing of Dorival Junior’.

After being rejected by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazil FA’s ‘big target is Guardiola, taking advantage of the fact that he is free from his commitments with City in 2025’.

