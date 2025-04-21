According to reports, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has given his ‘approval’ for an ‘unexpected departure’ at the Etihad.

Heading into the 2024/25 campaign, Guardiola‘s long-term future at Man City was in doubt as his previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

It was initially anticipated that he would follow Jurgen Klopp in leaving to take a break from football before moving into international football with the Brazil and England jobs mentioned as potential next steps.

Despite this, Guardiola committed his future to Man City at the end of last year, penning a two-year contract extension until 2027.

Guardiola has taken on a huge job at the Etihad as a significant squad rebuild is required following Man City’s decline this season.

Man City exited the title race before the New Year and their woeful end to 2025 pushed club chiefs to bring forward transfer plans as they were comfortably Europe’s biggest spending club in January.

Centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov was one of their January signings as they fended off competition from rival Premier League clubs to sign him for around 40 million euros (£34m).

The 21-year-old was thrown in at the deep end in his debut against Chelsea and struggled and he’s been an unused substitute in three consecutive Premier League matches.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Guardiola has ‘surprised everyone at the Etihad’ as he’s ‘approved’ Khusanov’s ‘unexpected departure’ this summer.