According to reports, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has ‘approved’ a huge double deal as he looks to lure his ‘two new goals’ to the Etihad.

A huge rebuild is underway at Man City after their decline around the New Year ended their Premier League title hopes.

Man City have improved after they were Europe’s biggest spending club in January and they are expected to splash out on star signings this summer.

Guardiola’s side have the benefit of an extra transfer window to make signings ahead of next month’s Club World Cup and they could make a couple of additions before the tournament gets underway.

One of Man City’s priorities will be to sign a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who will leave the Premier League side upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

A new report claims Man City are ‘trying to hijack’ Bayern Munich to sign their preferred De Bruyne replacement, but they are also linked with alternatives and Dani Olmo has been mentioned.

Man City were reportedly among Olmo’s suitors before he joined Barcelona last summer and it has been suggested that the Spanish giants could cash in on the Spain international in the next transfer window amid their financial struggles.

City could also look to strengthen in wide areas, with it reported that they are among the clubs interested in Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

The Brazil international has shone for Real Madrid in recent years, but he has fallen in the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival and it’s even been claimed that he refused to play against Barcelona at the weekend.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man City are ‘preparing to spend’ 180 million euros (around £151m) to sign Rodrygo and Olmo, who have become Guardiola’s ‘two new goals’ this summer.

Guardiola is already said to have 'approved' this huge 'double deal investment'.