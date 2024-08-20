Man City ‘will not pay a single euro’ as Guardiola ‘approves’ swap deal for former player

Ilkay Gundogan could be on his way back to Man City this summer.

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan could be on his way back to Man City in a swap deal for Joao Cancelo, according to reports.

The Germany international was a key reason for years of success under Pep Guardiola with Gundogan winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League trophy.

Gundogan ended his time at the Etihad Stadium in June 2023 when he swapped the Premier League for La Liga with Catalan giants Barcelona.

But a report in Spain on Monday insisted that Gundogan has agreed to leave Barcelona this summer with interest growing from Man City, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Gundogan is now “closer to leaving than he is to staying” at Barcelona as the Catalans attempt to “free up some space in their salary limit”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Barcelona, one way or another, have to free up some space in their salary limit. At the beginning, very few could see Ilkay Gundogan being one of the casualties of that situation. As the weeks have gone on though, some things have changed, and now Manchester City are in talks with his agents. There were and are enquiries from Turkey about Gundogan, but the relationship he has with Pep Guardiola could be key in terms of where he ends up going.

“I think Gundogan is closer to leaving than he is to staying. Barcelona, little by little, are coming to terms with what the future holds without Gundogan, even though he has only been there a for a year. As we know, things can change very quickly in the transfer market.

“I can’t say I have it confirmed, it’s quite possible that Gundogan leaves on a free, just as he arrived.”

Romano later added that Guardiola has “already approved” a deal that would see Gundogan return to Man City this summer with talks underway.

The Italian journalist added: “Understand Pep Guardiola has already approved Ilkay Gündogan’s return to Manchester City. Pep wants Gündo back as talks are now taking place with his camp, first contact made yesterday. Decision up to Gündogan as he has proposals also from Saudi/Qatar; Man City, on it.”

And now another report in Spain on Tuesday has insisted that Man City could sign Gundogan ‘without having to pay a single euro’ as Joao Cancelo could move in the other direction.

Gundogan’s future now ‘seems to be sealed’ with everything indicating ‘that his departure is just a matter of time’ after interest from his former club was revealed.

The Germany international ‘has felt’ recently that Barcelona were ‘pushing him towards the exit door to free up wages’ and ‘his destination’ will now be Man City.

Guardiola ‘has expressed his interest in bringing him back’ and the Spanish report adds that Gundogan ‘would not be averse to returning to what was once his home, where he feels loved and supported by both the fans and the Catalan coach’.

An offer to swap Cancelo for Gundogan ‘could be enough for Joan Laporta and the sports management to accept’ and a transfer back to the Etihad ‘would be a move that would benefit both Guardiola and the player’.