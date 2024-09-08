Guardiola ‘asks’ Man City to secure £59m deal and ‘destroys’ the rest of the Premier League

Pep Guardiola has ‘asked’ Man City to bring Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The Citizens were fairly quiet in the transfer window as Guardiola chose to bring in just two players with Savinho joining from Troyes and Ilkay Gundogan re-signing from Barcelona.

However, Man City did raise around £100m from the sales of Julian Alvarez, Joao Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Sergio Gomez and Tommy Doyle.

And that has given Man City plenty of room to complete deals over the next couple of transfer windows if Guardiola thinks the squad needs strengthening.

Guardiola’s own future is in question with the Catalan’s contract running out at the end of the season and there are reports that the Man City hierarchy have given him until Christmas to decide whether he wants to renew.

But now reports in Spain claim that Guardiola has ‘asked’ the Man City board to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi, who impressed for England at Euro 2024 in the summer in Harry Maguire’s absence.

The report claims Guardiola ‘destroys the Premier League’ with his potential move for Guehi with the Citizens ‘willing to spend’ €70m on the England international.

Guardiola is ‘keen to sign him’ as Man City look to ‘further consolidate their dominance in England’ and ‘the arrival of Guehi could be key to that’.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Haaland display ‘one of worst things I’ve seen’ as Arsenal star catches strays with 2/10 Man City man

👉 Five Man City stars among early favourites for 24/25 PFA player of the year award

👉 Man City star ‘considering quitting’ after Gundogan return with Guardiola ‘unwilling’ to sell



The Man City boss believes Guehi ‘has the perfect profile for his system of play’ with a number of clubs in for his services over the summer, especially Newcastle United.

Newcastle had offers turned down by Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window before it was confirmed that Guehi would be staying at Selhurst Park past the closure of the market.

Guardiola ‘has been clear in his desire to sign the young centre-back’ with the Catalan keen to give Ruben Dias and John Stones some competition.

There have been reports this week suggesting that Palace could have to accept as little as £30m next summer if they fail to renew Guehi’s contract with the Englishman having less than two years remaining on his deal.

But the report in Spain adds that, ‘according to sources close to the club, they would be willing to sell the centre-back only if the offer reaches 70 million euros’.

Despite the summer transfer window closing, ‘the transfer market is still ongoing, and in the coming weeks negotiations could intensify for Marc Guehi to wear the Manchester City shirt next season.’

READ MORE: Top 10 Premier League summer signings includes one Man Utd buy and no Arsenal players