According to reports, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has ‘asked’ the Premier League holders to sign two new defenders next year.

Man City are going through a mini-crisis as they lost four straight games before the international break. These defeats came against Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon and Brighton.

There is plenty of uncertainty at the Premier League club at the moment. They are facing over 100 charges of alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules and Guardiola‘s contract is due to expire next year.

Guardiola was heavily linked with the England job before the FA appointed Thomas Tuchel and it remains to be seen whether he will pen an extension.

However, a report from Football Transfers claims ‘Guardiola has given the biggest indication he may stay at Man City yet by asking the club to sign two defenders next year’.

Brentford defender Sepp van den Berg is said to be one defender Man City are interested in. The 22-year-old left Liverpool to join their Premier League rivals for around £25m in the summer.

The versatile defender impressed for Bundesliga outfit Mainz last season and featured prominently for Liverpool in pre-season.

Despite this, new head coach Arne Slot sanctioned his sale and he’s impressed for Brentford in recent months. He’s started eight straight Premier League games and has played across the back four.

The report claims Man City are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen standout Jeremie Frimpong, who has been heavily linked with various Premier League clubs of late.

The attacking full-back was an integral player for Xabi Alonso last season as he grabbed 16 goal involvements in the Bundesliga.

