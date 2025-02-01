Man City attempt to secure £17m discount on star midfielder in special form this season

Manchester City are reportedly attempting to negotiate for the £33.4million signing of Nico Gonzalez, after Porto demanded the full £50million release clause was paid.

City have yet to land a midfielder in January, which has appeared since Rodri’s injury late last year as their priority. There has been a marked drop in their form since the Spaniard has been out.

But so far, defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov and attacker Omar Marmoush have been signed, with a midfield move still being eyed.

City are in talks over the signing of Porto man Gonzalez, who can play as a holding-midfielder, but is having a great season in a more advanced position, and it’s bearing fruit for him in front of goal, with five goals and four assists in Liga Portugal among his tally of 13 goal contributions in all competitions.

Porto have demanded that Gonzalez’s release clause of €60million (£50.1m) must be paid in full if he’s to move on, and a recent report stated City were considering triggering it.

However, Fabrizio Romano now reports that though negotiations are ongoing, City want to pay €40million (£33.4m) for the Spaniard.

That would work out at around a £17million discount, and is not one it seems Porto would accept giving. Romano does state City don’t want to pay full price ‘at this stage’, suggesting they could crumble if current attempts fail.

Gonzalez is seemingly on side, as the insider states there are ‘no issues on personal terms’.

Pep Guardiola has told City of his desire to land a midfielder, so if they cannot get Gonzalez, it’s likely they’ll move onto somebody else.

Currently it does not seem they are desperate for him, or they would simply trigger his release clause, but they have already spent the most money of any Premier League side in January, so may not be able to.

Other options, including Douglas Luiz, may be cheaper, but City did not want him when he actually played for the club, and he does not seem to be their priority at the moment.

