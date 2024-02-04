Guardiola ‘aware’ Man City star Haaland ‘constantly talking’ about Real Madrid transfer

Pep Guardiola is ‘aware’ that Man City striker Erling Haaland is ‘constantly talking’ about a summer transfer to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Norway international has been in sensational form since joining the Citizens from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Haaland bagged an incredible 52 goals in 53 matches last season as Man City went on to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League to complete a historic Treble.

The Man City striker started off this season in the same vein too with 19 goals in 22 matches before picking up an injury that has ruled him out for almost a couple of months.

Haaland returned to action in City’s 3-1 victory over Burnley in midweek with the Norwegian playing the final 19 minutes of the Premier League clash.

Man City beat off competition from Real Madrid for Haaland’s signature in 2022 and they could now face a fight to keep the 23-year-old out of Los Blancos’ clutches once again.

There have been rumours that there is a €200m release clause in Haaland’s contract from 2024 which will steadily decrease each year until his contract expires in 2027.

Speaking about rumours of a clause and Haaland being unhappy at Man City, Guardiola said recently: “We don’t have the feeling that Erling is unhappy here. Maybe the press in Spain, especially in Madrid, has more information than we do…”

Responding to those quotes, Spanish website Bernabeu Digital claim that Real Madrid ‘not only thinks of’ Kylian Mbappe this summer but also Haaland.

It is claimed that Haaland is not ‘entirely comfortable’ in Manchester and that Guardiola is ‘aware that Haaland is constantly talking about going to Real Madrid’.

The report adds that Haaland ‘is in love with Spain’ but that Man City boss Guardiola ‘continues to think’ his exit ‘is more of a theory than a palpable reality’.

Man City will face Brentford on Monday as they look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool and Bees boss Thomas Frank has hailed the relationship between Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne.

“I think they have so many top players,” Frank said. “My analysis showed me (against Burnley) they played (Phil) Foden and (Jeremy) Doku. Maybe they play (Jack) Grealish and (Bernado) Silva against us. That is four top players. It doesn’t matter who they play.

“Personally, I think De Bruyne has been the best player in the Premier League over the last three seasons, consistently at the highest level. Then, Haaland smashed all goal records last year. They are two top players but this was one of the reasons we wanted to get promoted.

“We have seen the relationship between De Bruyne and Haaland and no doubt Guardiola and his staff are involved but sometimes there is a connection you can’t coach. We get the biggest challenge in the world, facing the best team in the world and one that won the Treble last season and are on track to win it again.”