Guardiola recommends two Bundesliga stars as goodbye gift to Man City with three stars set to leave

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is wanting to leave the Premier League club with two recommended signings when he departs next summer, according to reports.

Guardiola’s contract at the Etihad Stadium runs out at the end of this season with lots of speculation that he could leave and not renew his contract.

There were even links with the vacant England job but Guardiola dismissed those reports on a pre-season tour of the United States of America.

Guardiola said at the beginning of August: “I am here, I am really pleased. I cannot say anything. I don’t know where it has come from. I am really satisfied here.”

Reports in Spain claim that Guardiola ‘will not be staying’ at Man City beyond 2025 but as a goodbye present he ‘has recommended the signing of two stars who he is convinced would succeed in the Premier League’.

Bayern Munich duo Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala are the duo being talked about but Man City will ‘have to compete’ with Barcelona and Real Madrid for their signatures.

As far as Musiala is concerned, Man City ‘promise to be the main rival in the auction, which could easily reach 100 million euros’.

Man City are ‘bracing for a potential revolution next summer’ and Guardiola ‘wants to ensure that the team is not significantly weakened, regardless of its future’.

The Citizens face three ‘big problems’ with Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland potential departures if Guardiola ends up leaving the Etihad Stadium.

The report in Spain adds that Rodri ‘could be tempted by the possibility of returning to Spain’ and ‘Real Madrid ‘s offer could be difficult to reject, especially if Guardiola does not confirm his continuity’.

There is interest from Saudi Arabia for De Bruyne, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are ‘willing to make a financial effort’ to sign Haaland next summer.

Man City have made a brilliant start to the new Premier League season with a perfect three wins from three against Chelsea, Ipswich Town and West Ham.

That sees the Citizens in the familiar position of being top of the Premier League table with Guardiola looking to make history and win a fifth straight title.

But before the season he insisted he would rather Man City improved as a team than won the Premier League title.

Guardiola said in mid-August: “So when you have conquered the Premier League for the last (four) years, everyone wants to beat us.

“In every stadium, in the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Premier League especially. The Champions League of course is a little bit different. So we look at ourselves and say ‘what can we do better? What can we do better as a team’? Always you can improve. Always.

“You have to have the desire to be individually better. I want to be a better manager, the players want to be better individually. If we increase everyone a little bit our weaknesses, we increase 11 players. Our strength will be 11 times better.

“This is the target we have to be focused on. If just lifting the trophy is the only satisfaction, it cannot be because we’ve won it already.”