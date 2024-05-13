Man City: ‘Big update’ over Guardiola exit amid rumours he ‘will quit’ as City ‘could be relegated’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola will snub interest from Bayern Munich to remain at the Etihad Stadium next summer, according to reports.

The Citizens won the Treble last season as Guardiola led his side to glory in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2022/23.

Man City will have to settle for a potential Double this term after being knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

However, Guardiola’s men are on course to win the Premier League title if they win their two remaining matches, while they face arch-rivals Man Utd in the FA Cup final later this month.

Guardiola has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Man City.

And German publication Kicker recently claimed that Guardiola is former club Bayern Munich’s ‘dream’ choice to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager in the summer.

The report admitted last week that Guardiola ‘has so far given no public reason to doubt that he will fulfil this contract’ at Man City but his recent complimentary comments about the club have increased speculation.

When asked recently about Bayern Munich’s search for a new manager, Guardiola told reporters: “I think it’s just a matter of time and they will definitely choose the right person.

“It’s also about how they want to play and which players they have available. But Bayern have the right resources and people in their ranks.

“They have a capable board that will find the best possible solution. Because I love it so much. It was very nice in this city and I still have a lot of really good friends in Munich.”

Football Insider recently insisted that Guardiola ‘will quit’ Man City amid the Citizens defending themselves against 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness told Football Insider: “He’s always said that he’s been given assurances that City have done nothing wrong.

“But I think he’s coming towards the end of his natural time at the club anyway, maybe one or two seasons down the road. I think he may be ready for a fresh challenge.

“There’s no doubt that he’s at the top of his game and he’s a superb manager, but everything has its time. I think his exit may coincide with the results of these cases. It may just be for football reasons after all.”

Those comments come after Football Insider claimed that Man City – who strongly deny the charges against them – ‘are unlikely to be relegated to League Two but could be demoted to the Championship due to issues surrounding the integrity of the league following the 115 charges aimed at them’.

Guardiola will not move to Bayern Munich in the summer

And now Football Insider insist they have a ‘big update’ on Guardiola’s future ahead of a potential ‘summer exit’ with Pete O’Rourke claiming the Spaniard ‘will not be leaving Manchester City this summer after being linked with a return to Bayern Munich’.

O’Rourke has heard that ‘Guardiola’s representatives have confirmed he will not be replacing the outgoing Thomas Tuchel as the Bundesliga giants’ new manager’.

The Man City boss has one year remaining on his contract in the summer and ‘the Premier League champions are desperate to prolong his stay at the Etihad, but it is believed they are aware the final decision will lie with Guardiola.’

