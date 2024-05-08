According to reports, there is ‘great uncertainty’ regarding Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Man City are on track to win their fourth Premier League title in a row as they will move ahead of league leaders Arsenal if they win their game in hand. They could do the double this season as they face Man Utd in the FA Cup final later this month.

Despite this, Guardiola’s long-term future at the Etihad is in doubt as his contract is due to expire in 2025.

The Premier League side have been accused of breaching 115 Financial Fair Play rules and if found guilty, they have been warned that an “expulsion” is on the cards.

Man City “expulsion”?

A recent report from Football Insider claimed Guardiola ‘will quit’ if Man City fall from the Premier League, while ex-Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes “expulsion” has “got to be on the table”.

Wyness said: “I think expulsion is on the table for Man City. How far down the football pyramid they could go, I don’t know.

“But I think it’s a genuine possibility because the Premier League have set the bar so high.

“They tried to take 17 points from Everton, before appeals – that’s a big number for pretty minor PSR transgressions.

“If they are found guilty of 115 charges, and they’ve obstructed the process – they’ve got no grounds for appeal on co-operation.

“We’re looking at expulsion, it’s got to be on the table. We’re looking at a battle royale, that’s for sure.”

Earlier this week, a report from German outlet Kicker claims Bayern Munich are keen to reunite with Guardiola as he is their ‘dream’ appointment.

Yet a fresh report from Football Insider has provided a ‘big update’ on Guardiola, suggesting ‘he will not return to Bayern Munich this summer but there is great uncertainty over his Man City future’.

‘The Spaniard, 53, has been widely linked with the vacancy at Bayern with Thomas Tuchel set to depart at the end of this season. ‘The Premier League champions are desperate to prolong his stay in Manchester but it is believed they are aware the final decision will lie with the former Barcelona boss. ‘A top source has told Football Insider say City are not likely to put pressure on him to renew his contract in the coming months.’

