One Man City star is ‘in desperate trouble’ after Guardiola vows to ‘get rid’ of five players

Pep Guardiola is ready to ‘get rid’ of five Man City players with Kyle Walker potentially in ‘desperate trouble’, according to reports.

The Citizens are in a terrible run of form under Guardiola with the defending Premier League champions going through an unprecedented sequence of results.

Man City, who have dropped eight points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool in the table, halted a five-match losing run in all competitions with a disappointing 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek.

Guardiola’s side were 3-0 up against the Eredivisie side on Tuesday night before Feyenoord scored three goals in 15 second-half minutes to get back on level terms.

Walker, who missed the match against Feyenoord, was criticised for his performance in their 4-0 loss to Tottenham at the weekend and now former Man Utd assistant manager Mick Brown claims the England international could be “in desperate trouble”.

Brown, who is still well-connected in the Premire League, told Football Insider: “He’s been as good a right-back as you could mention.

“The main thing that makes him that is he can give anybody a run and battle with the best in the business, and he relishes it. But what is he now, 34? There comes a time when you start to slow down.

“I’ve heard Gary Neville talk about it before when he says he knew his legs had gone and he wasn’t good enough to play at the top level any more.

“So I think a player realises suddenly, particularly pace-wise, when he can’t do what he used to do.

“Walker has looked at some of the best players in the world and thought ‘Go on then, we’ll race’, and he beats them most times, but now that’s not happening.

“So you have to adjust, you use your experience and you buy a yard. You change your game. But if he doesn’t have the ability to do that, or to accept where you are in your career, then you’re in desperate trouble.”

And reports in Spain have claimed that Guardiola ‘wants to get rid’ five of his Man City players as he looks to freshen up his faltering squad.

It is claimed that ‘there are five players who have lost the confidence’ of Guardiola ‘and who therefore have the green light to start talks with other teams if offers arrive’.

The report names Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Jack Grealish as the five players who Guardiola will allow to leave if the right bids arrive on his desk.