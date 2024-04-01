Man City boss Guardiola blasted for giving Grealish a public dressing down: ‘It’s all for the cameras’

Richard Keys has hit out at Man City boss Pep Guardiola for his decision to deliver a public dressing down of Jack Grealish moments after the final whistle.

The Citizens played out a 0-0 stalemate against title rivals Arsenal on Easter Sunday with Liverpool taking advantage to move clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Keys on Guardiola: It’s all for the cameras, it is so tiresome

Liverpool, who beat Brighton 2-1 earlier in the day, are now two points clear of second-placed Arsenal and three points ahead of Man City with nine matches remaining.

And Guardiola conceded after the match that Liverpool are now favourites for the Premier League title with Man City’s fate no longer in their own hands.

“Always who is first is favourite,” Man City boss Guardiola said when asked if Liverpool were “clear favourites” to win the league.

“The second favourite is Arsenal and we are third…It’s not in our hands. All we can do is think of Aston Villa (at home on Wednesday). Always when we were top of the league, we were favourites. It was in our hands. Now it’s not. It’s simple.”

Guardiola had a lengthy conversation with Grealish at the end of the match as the Man City boss clearly not pleased with the winger’s contribution from the substitutes’ bench – but beIN Sports presenter Keys insists it is “all for the cameras”.

“Save it for the dressing room,” Keys said on beIN Sports. “It’s all for the cameras, it is so tiresome. Go down the tunnel, he shouldn’t even be on the pitch. Now he’s got to go and tell everybody else what they did wrong.”

Guardiola: I told the team don’t be sad

Arsenal defended deep and denied Man City any space in and around their box and when asked how to break down such a low block, Guardiola joked: “Kill someone.

“I recognise my team, the proposals and how we pressed high,” he said. “We’ve played against a low block sometimes and Arsenal are exceptional. Well managed and the players are really good.

“You have to knock on the door of another manager and see if he can do it. As a team we’re still there. We could have more in some aspects but I’m satisfied. I told the team don’t be sad. You give credit to Arsenal for the things they do.”

