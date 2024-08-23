Guardiola makes ‘call’ to lure Rodrygo to Man City after Real Madrid WhatsApp ‘message’ is denied

Pep Guardiola has reportedly ‘called’ Rodrygo to attempt to lure him to Manchester City, after the forward’s Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti denied a WhatsApp message about his teammates “was not sent by him”.

Rodrygo played the full 90 minutes of Real’s opener in La Liga on August 18. He scored the opener against Mallorca, but his side were pegged back, and the game finished at 1-1.

A WhatsApp message subsequently surfaced, apparently sent by the forward, suggesting he is not happy with not being included in the acronym for the forward line, though manager Ancelotti has revealed the message “was not sent by him”.

“Hey guys, yesterday’s result wasn’t what we wanted. In La Liga, every point makes a difference in the end,” the message reads.

“I’m happy with the goal and the team’s growth. Last week they talked about the trio Bellingham, Mbappe and Vini, but they’re going to have to add the ‘R’ for Rodrygo to that acronym.

“We have the attacking quartet and the rest of the team, each one has their importance in the games and will show their worth in the various competitions we’ll be competing in.”

It comes amid interest from Manchester City, which could have been aided by the fact it looked like Rodrygo may have been unhappy with the situation at Real Madrid.

According to a report, City boss Guardiola ‘called’ Rodrygo personally to see if he would be interested in making a move to the Etihad.

However, it is said that the winger is not interested in a move to the Premier League champions, and will remain a Real player.

It follows a report which suggested the Citizens ‘would appeal’ to Rodrygo when he leaves Real, but that will not be this summer.

The fresh report makes no mention of his desire to move to City at some point in the future, so it is unclear whether or not that will be possible.

In the future, though, things can change, and there is a chance he could move to any number of clubs, given the quality he’s shown for Real at the age of just 23.

