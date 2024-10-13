According to reports, there is a new ‘favourite’ in the frame to replace Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola before next season.

Guardiola’s long-term future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

The Spaniard has revolutionised English football since being appointed Man City boss in 2016 and is regarded as one of the best managers in the world.

The Man City boss has remained coy when asked about his future, but he recently insisted that he is “pleased” to be with the Premier League side.

“I love Italy but I really enjoy being here. I love English football. It is fantastic. I really enjoy it.

“They leave you alone to get on with your job. That doesn’t happen anywhere else. This is a great club. I really feel good here. I am pleased to be here.”

Doubts about Guardiola have fuelled speculation linking Man City with several potential replacements and it’s also been suggested that Txiki Begiristain’s exit at the end of this season could usher the head coach closer to an exit.

However, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that “Begiristain leaving doesn’t mean that Guardiola is also leaving”.

“Some fans have also asked me what this all means for Guardiola’s future, but my information is that Begiristain leaving doesn’t mean that Guardiola is also leaving,” Romano said.

“The feeling inside City is that they are confident of keeping Guardiola at least for one more season – the final approval, the final decision will be from Pep himself, but my information remains that the change in director doesn’t mean that the manager will also be leaving.

“Guardiola is taking his time to decide at this important point in City’s project, but the club are confident and optimistic about keeping their manager, with Begiristain’s future not changing that.”

A report in Spain claims Guardiola is ‘in England’s orbit’ and he is ‘thinking about accepting this new challenge’. It is stated that ‘this possible scenario has activated the alarms’ at Man City, who have Michel, Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim on their ‘list’ of possible successors.

While Michel was ‘at first’ the ‘favourite’ to succeed Guardiola, this is no longer the case. The report explains.