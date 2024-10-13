Man City: Guardiola ‘new challenge activates alarms’ amid ‘surprise’ twist; ‘favourite’ successor chosen
According to reports, there is a new ‘favourite’ in the frame to replace Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola before next season.
Guardiola’s long-term future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire at the end of this season.
The Spaniard has revolutionised English football since being appointed Man City boss in 2016 and is regarded as one of the best managers in the world.
The Man City boss has remained coy when asked about his future, but he recently insisted that he is “pleased” to be with the Premier League side.
“I love Italy but I really enjoy being here. I love English football. It is fantastic. I really enjoy it.
“They leave you alone to get on with your job. That doesn’t happen anywhere else. This is a great club. I really feel good here. I am pleased to be here.”
Doubts about Guardiola have fuelled speculation linking Man City with several potential replacements and it’s also been suggested that Txiki Begiristain’s exit at the end of this season could usher the head coach closer to an exit.
READ: Gyokeres to Man City? Viana’s five best signings ranked on likelihood of joining Guardiola’s side
However, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that “Begiristain leaving doesn’t mean that Guardiola is also leaving”.
“Some fans have also asked me what this all means for Guardiola’s future, but my information is that Begiristain leaving doesn’t mean that Guardiola is also leaving,” Romano said.
“The feeling inside City is that they are confident of keeping Guardiola at least for one more season – the final approval, the final decision will be from Pep himself, but my information remains that the change in director doesn’t mean that the manager will also be leaving.
“Guardiola is taking his time to decide at this important point in City’s project, but the club are confident and optimistic about keeping their manager, with Begiristain’s future not changing that.”
A report in Spain claims Guardiola is ‘in England’s orbit’ and he is ‘thinking about accepting this new challenge’. It is stated that ‘this possible scenario has activated the alarms’ at Man City, who have Michel, Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim on their ‘list’ of possible successors.
While Michel was ‘at first’ the ‘favourite’ to succeed Guardiola, this is no longer the case. The report explains.
‘At first, the favourite to succeed him was Michel, coach of Girona, a club that, as part of the City Football Group, has stood out with an attractive and competitive style of play that has caught the attention of Etihad managers. However, with the departure of Txiki Begiristain, the situation has changed and the profile of other coaches has gained weight.
‘Another name that has sounded strongly is that of Luis Enrique. His style, based on the possession and attack, would fit perfectly with Manchester City’s DNA, as well as having enough experience to cope with the high standards of the Premier League and Champions League.
‘But the real surprise has come with the entry of Ruben Amorim as the main candidate for the City bench. The Portuguese coach, who has led Sporting de Portugal with great success, is the favourite of Hugo Viana, their current sporting director, who will be in charge of City’s sporting direction next season.
‘Amorim, one of Europe’s most promising young managers, has shown his ability to manage a high-level dressing room, and his relationship with Viana could be key to his arrival in Manchester.’