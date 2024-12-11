According to reports, Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has ‘chosen’ an ‘ideal replacement’ for Kyle Walker, who has been deemed a “liability”.

Man City are going through a mini-crisis as they have won just one of their previous nine matches across all competitions. This poor form leaves them fourth in the Premier League and eight points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri – who is out for the reason with a serious knee injury – is a big miss and his ongoing absence has exposed the underlying problems facing head coach Pep Guardiola.

Most of Guardiola’s key stars are underperforming; Walker looks past it as he’s been on the decline for around a year.

After Man City were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Liverpool, Jamie Carragher explained why the England international is becoming a “liability”.

“He [Walker] can switch off and that’s always been the negative about him. He has a little look over his right shoulder and doesn’t look again. He switches off for a second and before you know it, it’s in the back of the net,” Carragher said.

“That has been a problem throughout Kyle Walker’s career. That is never going to go away.

“That has always been a weakness and it has nothing to do with his age – but his athleticism would be that good in a game that you would put up with it because he saves you on the counter-attack or is bombing forward.

“You’re not getting that side of it now, so he becomes a bit of a liability for Man City.”

It is also been claimed that Walker is in “desperate trouble” as Guardiola has vowed to “get rid” of five players in the coming months.

A report in Spain claims Walker ‘seems to be living out his final months with Man City, which has forced them to look for a replacement who can meet Guardiola’s demands’.

Man City are said to have ‘chosen’ Juventus standout Andrea Cambiasao, who is described as their ‘main target’.

The 24-year-old – who is capable of playing at right-back and left-back – is valued at £25m on transfermarkt. He has two goals and two assists in his 20 appearances for Juventus this season.

The 13-cap Italy international is deemed a ‘top-class’ replacement for Walker and Man City are ‘already moving ahead’ with their plans for next summer’s transfer window.