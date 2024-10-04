Guardiola answers questions over Man City future amid claims he’s decided ‘new destination’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola insists the Premier League club is “deep inside of my bones” amid talk that he could leave at the end of the season.

The Catalan guided the Citizens to a fourth consecutive Premier League title last season as they beat Arsenal to top spot by two points on the final day.

Man City have made another good start to the new season after facing a summer transfer window in which a number of their top players where linked with moves away from the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is into the final year of his contract at Man City and there is little sign so far that he will renew with reports over the last couple of months that he will be given until Christmas to decide whether he wants to stay.

And yesterday there were reports that he has chosen his ‘new destination’ with claims that England are looking to make him their new manager to succeed Gareth Southgate on a permanent basis.

When asked whether he still stay on at Man City after the end of the season, Guardiola said on Friday: “I’m not going to talk about this subject, when it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.”

Man City are also currently fighting against 115 charges which allege they have broken the Premier League’s financial fair play rules, which the club strongly deny.

On whether there is a need to defend and promote Man City, Guardiola replied: “I’m part of this club, deep inside of my bones and the best way to defend the club is winning games and doing my job as best as possible.

“We cannot misunderstand why I am here, I am the manager, the person at the club who talks more through all the media, to send messages to fans. And, of course I am going to defend my club, I trust [them], since the owner, since the chairman for the relation, the CEO, and all the people working here, for many many years.

“I know them quite well, much more than any of you. The best way to defend is by doing our job the best, everyone working here have their own responsibility.

“The rest, of course there are situations in the eight and nine years, it always is there. Some of them expected, some of them more tough to deal with but it is what it is. No complains and you do what you have to do. I’m part of this club, not just the manager. I love this club and it will always be that way.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

👉 Man City, Guardiola deemed ‘duplicitous’ amid Rodri ‘bitter complaints’; ‘unbearable strain’ rubbished

👉 Five ‘new’ Champions League formats that would be better than the current sh*tshow

👉 Premier League stats: Van Dijk dominating, Palmer chasing Haaland, Saka playmaking

On Man City’s record against Fulham, who they play at the weekend, Guardiola added: “I don’t like this question, I told you many times. Don’t tell me, the last time you defeat at home was against Brentford and then after one minute 0-1 down, Well I will say Brentford, every game is 0-1 down after the first minute but don’t ask me that question again please.”

On Fulham, the Man City boss continued: “Only record I see is the last six games, since the first defeat against [Manchester] United. They didn’t lose. The best moment for Fulham, I will say this season. Marco Silva is already a few years there in London.

“They bought interesting players there, especially Andersen, experienced guys so always at home especially create problems in the first-half. They have a lot of weapons, speed. Iwobi, I have never seen him in the form that he is playing now. Adama always creates problems. Jimenez is back. Always has been tough, I am concerned with what they do, not what they did in the past.”