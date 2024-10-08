According to reports, Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain is ‘set to leave’ the Premier League champions ‘at the end of the season’.

The former Barcelona and Spain forward has been a sporting director for around 20 years.

60-year-old Begiristain became Barcelona’s director of football in 2003 and spent seven years with the La Liga giants before leaving in 20212.

He had a couple of years out of football before he joined Man City towards the end of 2012.

Begiristain and Guardiola previously played together and they reunited in 2016 as the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss joined Man City.

Guardiola’s contract is due to expire in 2025 and it has been widely speculated that Begiristain could follow his compatriot in leaving the Premier League club next year.

A report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Begiristain is ‘set to leave his role at the end of the season’ and Man City are ‘believed to have an agreement for his successor’.

‘The Spaniard originally planned to step back from day-to-day operations when he turned 55 but was so invested in the City project and working alongside manager Pep Guardiola that he extended that to his 60th birthday. He reached that age in August and the decision was made with full knowledge and endorsement of the club hierarchy.

‘City are believed to have reached an agreement to appoint a replacement, who is due to start in early 2025.

‘Begiristain played a leading role in the recruitment of his successor and will continue with his duties during a handover period for the first six months.

‘Guardiola and Begiristain have a close personal relationship having first met as team-mates during their playing days at Barcelona.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs has since backed up this report. He tweeted: “Txiki Begiristain will leave Manchester City and retire at the end of the season, as @David_Ornstein called.

“#MCFC expected to confirm a successor before he departs with a handover period. News known for some time by City’s leadership team and Pep and his staff.”

Guardiola’s future remains uncertain and earlier this month, he recently insisted that his love for Man City is “deep inside his bones”.

“I am part of this club, it’s deep inside of my bones,” Guardiola said.

“I love this club and it will always be that way. It cannot be different for the way they treat me. Since day one, they gave me a lot.”

Guardiola also remained coy when asked about his future. He added: “I’ve said in the beginning of the press conferences, I am not going to talk about this subject. When it is going to happen, it is going to happen.”