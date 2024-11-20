Manchester City have been surrounded by controversy ever since the state of Abu Dhabi took over the club in 2008 for £200m.

That controversy, and even scrutiny, has only increased in the last couple of years after City were found to have breached 115 charges of the Premier League’s rules.

Since then, City Football Group CEO Omar Berrada left the club for a role at Manchester United, while more recently sporting director Txiki Bergiristain announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, which led to all fingers pointing to Pep Guardiola as the next one out the door at the Etihad.

However, this hasn’t worked out as planned, with Guardiola agreeing a new deal one year deal at the club with the option to extend for one more year.

City are currently in court defending themselves against the charges, with many fans and within the media expecting the Champions to be hit with a severe punishment, with relegation touted as the only realistic option.

Guardiola’s new deal (according to The Guardian) however, does not include a relegation break clause, meaning he would not be allowed to leave freely should City be hit with such sanction.

Guardiola has previously said he would relish the opportunity to manage the club in a lower division.

“Wait and see it and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it. But absolutely I will not consider my future [if] it depends on being here [Premier League] or being in League One. Absolutely. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.”

We’re not too sure we believe the man considering his open cheque book would probably be taken away from him should City be demoted to playing in League One.

Guardiola has been in east Manchester for eight years now; far longer than the the four years he spent at his boyhood club Barcelona, and the three years he spent in Germany as Bayern Munich boss.

Many have wondered what could come next for the Spaniard, though it seems he is comfortable in Manchester as he aims to win his fifth successive Premier League title on the bounce.

His side are currently on a run of four defeats on the trot however, with the gap to Liverpool in top spot opening to five points, and are expected to be without their main asset Rodri for the majority of the season.