According to reports, Pep Guardiola is ‘tired’ of one of his key players at Manchester City and is ‘willing to sacrifice’ him for a Real Madrid star.

Under Guardiola, Man City have suffered a fall from grace over the past 18 months.

Last season, they exited the Premier League title race before the New Year amid a dire run of form, while they were beaten by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

During their 2024/25 slump, it became clear that Man City‘s period of domination had ended and that a rebuild was required to reduce the average age of their squad and build future stars.

Man City have spent heavily in the transfer market in recent transfer windows to boost this rebuild, but they appear to be a couple of levels below Premier League title favourites Arsenal this season.

City has become heavily reliant on Erling Haaland, who has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season.

Phil Foden’s form has picked up this season, but he faced heavy criticism last season as his form fell off a cliff after winning the PFA Player of the Year award in 2023/24.

Despite Foden’s improved form, a report in Spain claims Guardiola ‘wants to get rid of Foden’ as he is ‘willing to sacrifice’ him to sign a Real Madrid star.

There is said to be ‘talk’ in the City dressing room that Guardiola is ‘tired of waiting for his ultimate breakthrough’, so he has ‘put Foden on the way out’.

Were Foden to leave Man City, the report also claims that Guardiola wants Real Madrid ‘gem’ Arda Guler to replace the England international, though the Spanish giants are keen to keep him.

The report claims: