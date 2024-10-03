Man City, Guardiola deemed ‘duplicitous’ amid Rodri ‘bitter complaints’; ‘unbearable strain’ rubbished

Rodri looks in pain as he goes down off the ball.

A journalist has hit out at Manchester City and Pep Guardiola after midfielder Rodri suffered an ACL injury, which will see him miss the rest of the season.

Last month, Man City were dealt a bitter blow as Spain international Rodri – who is in line to win this year’s Ballon d’Or – tore his ACL during their 2-2 draw at the Etihad against Arsenal.

Just a couple of days earlier, Rodri claimed “we are close” to the stage where footballers begin to strike in protest against the increasingly intense fixture schedule.

“I think we are close to that. I think if you ask any player he will say the same,” Rodri said.

“It is not the opinion of Rodri or whatever. I think it’s the general opinion of the players.

“And if it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option, I really think, but let’s see.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen but it’s something that worries us because we are the guys that suffer.”

Rodri’s injury is a boost for Man City’s Premier League title rivals, but it’s been claimed that they already have a deal ‘done’ with his replacement.

The midfielder’s injury is unfortunate, but journalist Jan Mulder insists this injury is not linked with an intensified fixture schedule. He has also hit out at Rodri, Man City and the Premier League generally for “bitterly complaining”, while “Pep Guardiola and his associates are duplicitous”.

“The direct link between torn cruciate ligaments and, for example, more than thirty-five matches has not been scientifically proven to my knowledge,” Mulder said.

“Cruciate ligaments can also tear if you play one match a year, or if you take the baby out of the crib. On average, a Manchester City player plays around 40 full games, a number that any amateur can handle without running the risk of ending up in hospital with torn tendons.

“Nevertheless, the privileged few of the Premier League complain bitterly and, like Arsenal this year, fly to the US a few days before the start of the competition to play an exhibition match, for two million dollars.

“The ‘unbearable’ physical strain in the months that follow must then make way for the commercial interests of the club. The attitude of Guardiola and his associates is duplicitous.”

After Rodri suffered his injury, Guardiola vowed to “find a solution”.

“What he gives us, we don’t have a similar player but the other players altogether can replace what Rodri has given since he arrived,” Guardiola said.

“We have to do it as a team and we have to find the way to play during a lot (of) months without an important player. Everybody knows it.

“But there is not one day in the last years where I was not confident. Of course we are stronger with him, we know that, we don’t want it, but football happens.

“We have magnificent players and we will find the solution.”