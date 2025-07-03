Pep Guardiola has reportedly ‘demanded’ Manchester City make a move for a Barcelona duo who have both been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

City have been busy already this summer after their fallow 2023/2024 campaign, with Tijani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Air-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli signed for a combined fee of around £110m, but their shock Club World Cup exit at the hands of Al Hilal appears to have lit a fire under Guardiola ahead of the new campaign.

The Catalan boss wants Fermin Lopez, who is one of a few possible Barcelona ‘sacrifices’ this summer as they look to raise funds through player sales following the arrival of goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol for £21m while they look to tie up Nico Williams’ £50m transfer from Athletic Club.

READ MORE: Lewandowski to Liverpool as Barcelona ‘sacrifices’ reassigned to the Premier League

A report earlier this week linking Manchester United with a move for the midfielder claimed the arrival of Williams means ‘Flick’s new Barcelona will have a different design’ with Lamine on the right, Williams on the left and Raphina in the No.10 position.

That central role is one which Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres can provide cover for, meaning ‘Fermin will have a tough competition for minutes’.

Fermin ‘would only move if a great offer arrives’ as he is under contract until 2029, but that may well come from City as Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Guardiola believes Fermin ‘can become one of the key pieces of the new project’.

MORE MANCHESTER CITY COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Every Premier League club’s favourite shop damns Manchester United and shows Liverpool brilliance

👉 Isak to Liverpool? Arsenal land Rodrygo but Gyokeres hijacked? Dream signings for every PL club

👉 Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool offered Kudus, Man Utd submit PSG bid

The Premier League giants are ‘willing to assess’ the likely £43m required to land the 22-year-old having ‘seen an opportunity to close his signing’.

‘City could move soon’ as Guardiola reckons ‘Fermin would fit perfectly into his system’, and he’s not the only Barcelona star he has ‘set his sights on’.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has also been linked with United as a possible replacement for Andre Onana, along with Chelsea as they search for a Robert Sanchez upgrade, but it’s claimed the ‘inconsistent performances’ of long-term starter Ederson at the Etihad has pushed City to move for the German veteran.

Ter Stegen looks set for a watching brief at the Nou Camp following the arrival of Garcia and it’s claimed Barcelona are willing to listen to offers of £21m for the 33-year-old as they have Wojciech Szczesny to provide cover for the new arrival.

Guardiola wants a goalkeeper ‘good with his feet, solid in goal, and a leader from the back’ and has therefore ‘set his sights’ on Ter Stegen.