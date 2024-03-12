Man City: Guardiola labelled a ‘disgrace’ for looking at reporter like a ‘piece of poo on his shoe’

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has slammed Pep Guardiola for being “plain rude” to a reporter after Man City were held to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Citizens took the lead through John Stones in their clash against the Reds on Sunday but were pegged back in the second half by Alexis Mac Allister, who converted a penalty after Ederson fouled Darwin Nunez inside the box.

Richard Keys: Pep Guardiola was a disgrace

Guardiola completed his post-match duties as usual but an unhappy Keys claimed the Man City boss was in a spiky mood and looked at beIN Sports reporter Andy Kerr “like he was a piece of s*** on his shoe” during an interview.

“Everyone gave everything they’d got – except for Pep Guardiola post match – again. What is it with this guy? Guardiola was just plain rude our reporter – the excellent Andy Kerr. If I’d been Kerr I’d have shut the interview down and walked away,” Keys wrote on his blog.

“And I told him as much afterwards. Guardiola was a disgrace. He couldn’t be bothered. He offered nothing – just one-word answers and a daft smile. He looked at Kerr like he was a piece of s*** on his shoe.

“He did the same last week. In fact – he does the same most weeks. I’m told he was just as dismissive to my mate Jan Fjortoft, but I haven’t spoken to Jan so I’m not certain. Guardiola only talks to journos because he’s contracted to do so.

“He let his feelings about us be known at a press conference last week. But here’s the thing Senor Guardiola. We’re all trying to do a job – just like you. Nobody, whilst doing that job, deserves to be ridiculed by you.”

Keys even suggested to beIN Sports that they should stop interviewing the Man City boss over the incident but that “sadly that won’t happen”.

He added: “Andy Kerr deserved better Sunday, not because you have a contractual obligation to speak to him – but because you have a moral obligation to treat him – and others – with manners and respect.

Richard Keys: We should ‘simply ignore you’

“Andy is talking to you as a conduit between you and your supporters – and there are more of them in our broadcast area than anywhere else in the world. I’ve suggested to my bosses that we should simply ignore you unless you come down off your high horse and behave.

“Sadly that won’t happen. But it should. I could understand Guardiola’s attitude a little more if the pen had been given. If City had been beaten. If frustration had got the better of him – but none of those things applied.

“When I watch him, Guardiola gives me the impression that nobody has a right to ask him questions, because none of us has the same lofty genius that he clearly believes elevates him above everybody else. He might be right – but, as my old mum used to say – good manners cost nothing.”

