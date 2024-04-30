Man City: Guardiola ‘dreaming’ of beating Man Utd to Silva replacement after Red Devils ‘reach’ deal

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has made Jamal Musiala his top target to replace Bernardo Silva in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Citizens won the Treble last season under Guardiola with the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup all heading to the Etihad Stadium in 2023.

They were knocked out by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this month but still have a good chance of doing a Double in the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

And their continued success has seen reports that some players are looking for a new challenge with Portugal international Silva particularly heavily linked with a transfer.

One report claimed earlier this month that Silva has ‘decided to leave’ Man City in the summer, while another insisted that the attacking midfielder’s ‘time is over’ at the Etihad Stadium.

There had even been claims that Barcelona are prepared to swap Silva for Frenkie de Jong if Man City also provide them with €30m on top.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Paris Saint-Germain are the ‘new club that has shown a firm interest in the Portuguese midfielder for next season’.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has already ‘given the green light to the operation’ with the French giants ‘confident of reaching an agreement’ for Silva ahead of a summer move.

And Fichajes adds that Guardiola ‘wants to replace’ Silva with Bayern Munich winger Musiala as Man City look to sign a young player with a ‘greater future’.

Guardiola is understood to be ‘dreaming’ of the ‘top-level incorporation’ of Musiala with the Citizens ‘closely following the evolution of the young German talent’.

It is claimed that the Bayern Munich star will have to ‘choose between’ Man City and Real Madrid if he decides to leave the Bundesliga.

That comes after a report a week ago said that Man Utd had ‘reached’ €120million (£103.5m) to sign the Germany international, while Musiala has also ‘received calls’ from Man City and Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand: Jamal Musiala is ‘a fantastic footballer’

Rio Ferdinand recently waxed lyrical about Musiala’s incredible talent, he said on TNT Sports: “He’s a fabulous footballer.

“In a world where we talk about stats and data, he ticks that box, but it’s on the eye test where he comes alive. The way he receives the ball, he’s elusive, he rides a tackle and gets through traffic with HD. He’s a fantastic footballer.

“I think the highest compliment I can give him is that I don’t know where his ceiling is. Most players even at 20, 22 years old, you go ‘I think they are going to get to this level and that’s them.’

“This guy has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or. I’ve said it before, he has the potential to do that if the path goes the right way for him and he’s in a successful team. That’s the platform and foundation for that.”

