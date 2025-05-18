Guardiola’s FA Cup final blast at Palace’s Henderson revealed after furious Man City boss rant

Pep Guardiola has words with Dean Henderson after the final whistle.

It has been revealed by a professional lip-reader what Pep Guardiola shouted to Dean Henderson after Man City lost to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Citizens blew their last chance at silverware of the season against Crystal Palace with the Eagles deserving of the first major trophy in the club’s history.

Eberechi Eze’s brilliant 16th-minute strike giving Crystal Palace the lead before Henderson was the hero as he saved a penalty from Omar Marmoush before half-time.

Henderson was involved in one of the other big talking points during the first half when he avoided a red card despite handled the ball outside of the area to stop a goalscoring chance for Erling Haaland.

After the final whistle, Guardiola confronted former Man Utd goalkeeper Henderson with the Man City obviously furious about the decision earlier in the game.

And now the Daily Mail have used professional lip-reader, Jeremy Freeman, to reveal exactly what was said between Guardiola and Henderson during the exchange.

As Henderson was celebrating, Guardiola went over to him and said: “You didn’t deserve that. Disgrace.”

Henderson hit back: “You still had your 10 minutes,” in reference to the additional time given to Man City at the end of the match to get an equaliser.

Freeman adds that Henderson then said ’10 minutes’ three times, while Guardiola also commented: “It’s not fair play. You should not – it’s not fair.”

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Henderson had already confirmed what he’d said in the aftermath, while Guardiola insisted he said “nothing”.

Henderson added told ITV Sport: “I just went to shake his hand but obviously I think he was disappointed with the time wasting. I said, ‘You got the 10 minutes that you wanted’. No hard feelings.”

Guardiola added later: “He defended his position, we defend our position. It’s English football. Everyone can do whatever they want.

“We have to score goals. We didn’t lose because Henderson did that. They gave nine or 10 minutes extra time but it’s a question of rhythm.

“All the fans are there to let 22 players play. When Barcelona play, they attack and the other team attacks and it’s beautiful. But it’s a question of the referee. We don’t have the rhythm.

“I understand when it’s 87 minutes, 96, but I don’t feel it. My teams never try because I try to play the game that the people deserve to watch.

“Saying that, congratulations to Henderson and Palace because they defended really well and we were not able to score a goal.”