Manchester City and England star Kyle Walker has commented on a move to the Saudi Pro League amid reports linking Kevin De Bruyne with a summer exit.

Recent transfer windows have been dominated by players from the Premier League and around Europe being pursued by Saudi Pro League clubs.

Walker to the Saudi Pro League?

This is expected to continue during this summer’s transfer window. Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is still being linked with a move to the Middle East and it has been suggested that Man City‘s De Bruyne could join the Egypt international in heading to the Saudi Pro League.

It was recently reported that Man City are ‘bracing for a £100m’ bid from Saudi Arabia for De Bruyne.

Walker was heavily linked with an exit during last year’s summer transfer window as Bayern Munich were interested in signing him. He has now refused to close the door on a future move to Saudi Arabia.

“I’ll never say never,” Walker responded during an appearance on the Vibe with Five podcast. “The money that they’re paying and everything is obviously a massive factor in why they’re going out there. (Cristiano) Ronaldo opened the pathway for everyone to go there.”

He added: “If they keep attracting the player they’re attracting the league will get better so why wouldn’t you want to go?

“But for me, the Premier League is the best league in the world so I want to compete in this league for as long as possible and as high as possible.”

Phil Foden update

Man City have been boosted by the form of Foden this season and his performances have fuelled reports suggesting he could sign for Real Madrid.

Despite this, the Premier League title contenders – according to Football Insider – have decided to ‘postpone contract talks’ with the England international. The report explains.

‘Man City have postponed talks with Phil Foden over a new contract until the summer, sources have told Football Insider. The 23-year-old playmaker has three years remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium. ‘As revealed by Football Insider, Man City are ready to open talks with Foden over a ‘jaw-dropping’ new deal. ‘Foden wants a new deal to reflect his importance in Pep Guardiola’s squad this season with a pay rise that puts him among the top earners at the club. However, talks are not expected to advance any further until the end of the current season. ‘Both City and Foden are focused on a strong end to the 2023-24 campaign with City still competing for the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup.’

