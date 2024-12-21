Head coach Pep Guardiola has predicted when Manchester City will learn their “sentence” following the conclusion of their Financial Fair Play hearing.

Man City are facing over 100 charges for alleged breaches of FFP rules. At the start of 2023, they were referred to an independent commission following a four-year probe into their conduct between 2009 and 2018.

Guardiola’s side have insisted on their innocence, but if they are found guilty, they could be given a points deduction, huge fine, transfer ban, expulsion from the Premier League or be stripped of their titles.

Whether Man City will be found guilty remains to be seen, but their case concluded earlier this month after lawyers made their closing arguments.

It is also unclear when a verdict will be reached, but Guardiola suspects there “will be the sentence” between “February and March”.

“I don’t know,” said Guardiola. “It’s going to happen in the winter time. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I know the people are expecting that but I don’t know. In February, March, [maybe] will be the sentence.”

Man City are going through a crisis as they have only won one of their past eleven matches in all competitions. They will attempt to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon as they visit Aston Villa.

Ahead of this match, Guardiola has issued a rallying cry and named one “irreplaceable” player.

“If you fall down six times, you have to stand up seven. There’s not an alternative,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“I am fine. I am a normal person. When it is going well I am better, when it is not going well professionally we are more concerned about what we have to do.

“We have to start again but we don’t know what will happen [at Villa Park]. We have to try it again and sooner or later it will turn around.”

Guardiola added: “Erling is irreplaceable. Of course we need all the best version of them, no just one specific player.

“I would be so selfish in that position; I said many times if it was just playing one specific player the decision would be easy. It’s not about that.

“Many of the goals we concede, we give them away it’s not about one specific situation, the situation is more difficult, and you have to work on that step by step. The moment some results come back we will be better.

“I prefer to play with Erling… I didn’t think in the situation not to play Erling, absolutely not.

“I always played false nine for the quality specific to the players I had in that moment. I love to play man to man but with Erling I can’t do that.

“Erling is doing well. The reason why maybe he’s not productive [as normal] is that we don’t produce the amount of chances that we are able to do in the past.

“He’s surrounded by three four centre backs so it’s not easy for him we have to create more chances and create more spaces for him.”