Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has revealed what he said to Brighton star Jan Paul van Hecke during his on-field confrontation with the defender.

For the first time in his managerial career, Guardiola has lost four matches in a row as his Man City side have been beaten by Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon and Brighton.

On Saturday evening, Erling Haaland fired Man City in front at Brighton, but late goals by Joao Pedro and Matt O’Riley turned the game around as the hosts won 2-1.

This latest setback enabled Liverpool to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday night. They are five points clear at the summit after their 2-0 home win against Aston Villa at Anfield.

Van Hecke – who has been told he’s better than one of Man Utd’s summer signings – was superb for Brighton and had a heated clash with Haaland in stoppage time. The two players were booked following a scuffle in the penalty area.

Guardiola made a beeline for Van Hecke after the final whistle and the pair exchanged words on the pitch. The City boss has praised the centre-back but also fired a dig at him following his clash with Haaland.

Guardiola said: “That he [Van Hecke] was strong with Erling and when Erling then stands up, you have to stand up, he cannot go to the grass.

“Stay strong, no? You pull him all the game then after the fight you stay there. But he played a really good game and congratulations to Brighton.”

Despite this criticism, Guardiola admitted Van Hecke was “really good” and “aggressive” against Haaland.

“Really good. How he linked inside. The players really stepped up a lot with the short passes,” he added.

“”All the steps they can do. There are many good things with this club {Brighton]. Of course Fabian has added his own things. How he [Van Hecke] linked inside he was aggressive, It was very, very good.”

Man City star Kyle Walker has admitted there are “many reasons” for their ongoing dip in form.

“This is the time where I want to see the players and real characters come through,” Walker said. “We were arriving at the ball a little bit late, but I think it’s the period we’re going through at the minute.”

He added: “There are many reasons [for our dip in form]. How you’re feeling on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s been tough, but we’ve been fortunate over the past eight years to have a lot of success here. You have to show character. You have to stick your wellies on and get through the mud.

“It’s football and with the players and manager we have, with the club the fans, it will pass. We need to weather the storm and make sure after the international break we come back fit and ready to go for an important part of the season.”