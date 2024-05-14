Man City boss Guardiola fires dig at Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea over net spend

Man City boss Pep Guardiola insists that money doesn’t guarantee you success in football and used Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea as examples of that.

There is a notion that the Citizens’ success is boring and that they are only where they are because of the money they have spent over a number of years.

If Man City win their final two matches of the season they will definitely be crowned Premier League champions for a record fourth consecutive time, while they have a chance of completing a Double if they can overcome arch-rivals Man Utd in the final later this month.

The Citizens face Tottenham on Wednesday night with Ange Postecoglou’s side hoping to keep up their slim chances of qualifying for the Champions League ahead of next season.

Few expect Man City to blow it now, even though they are yet to score a goal at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while they are strong favourites to beat West Ham on the final day.

Speaking to reporters, Guardiola said: “It’s not boring. It’s difficult.

“Before it was the money. For that reason, Manchester United should have won all the titles, Chelsea – all the titles, Arsenal – all the titles. They spend as much money in the last five years as us. They should be there. They are not there.

“For that reason Girona shouldn’t be in the Champions League [next season] and Leicester should win the Premier League.”

Guardiola may not understand the phrase “squeaky bum time” but the Man City boss admits he feels “tension” heading into final week of the Premier League season.

When Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous “squeaky bum time” comment, made in 2003 when the then Man Utd boss was trying to heap pressure on title rivals Arsenal, was put to the Man City manager it drew a puzzled look.

“Translate please,” said Guardiola. When City’s press officer tried to explain it in a way suitable for a public press conference, he got the meaning.

“A lot of pressure? Why didn’t Sir Alex make an easier sentence for this moment?” said Guardiola, speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Tottenham on Tuesday.

“Now? No. Tomorrow we will feel the tension and the nerves. Of course we will feel it, otherwise it would be a bad sign.

“Every game I feel the right tension, but at the same time I focus on what to do and read what is happening in the game.

“I try to not be so excited to take bad decisions and make my players a little bit anxious for my behaviour; sometimes it happened unfortunately for me and the team.

“I don’t think any competitive football player or manager is numb and relaxed, saying: ‘It doesn’t matter’. Of course we know what we are playing for.

“It is like a quarter-final, semi-final second-leg Champions League or FA Cup. It is something you can’t get back so it’s simple. Win – OK. Lose – bye, bye. So not very complicated.”

