Guardiola ‘wants five players out’ of Man City this summer as one player ‘betrays’ the Spaniard

Pep Guardiola wants a ‘major clean-up’ operation at Man City this summer with up to five players leaving the club in the summer, according to reports.

The Citizens, who won the Treble last season, have had some serious competition in the Premier League this term with Arsenal and Liverpool currently one point ahead of them in the title race.

Man City could potentially win the Treble again with Guardiola’s men still in the FA Cup and Champions League, as well as going strong in the Premier League.

But a report in Spain has indicated that Guardiola is looking to make some changes in the summer as he enters the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has previously hinted that he could remain beyond the end of his deal and when asked in November if he was open to the possibility, the Man City boss said: “I have energy. I’m not going to answer. One year and a half is a lot of time in football. I arrived here with long hair and look what happened.”

When pressed on whether he could stay beyond 2025, Guardiola added: “Yeah of course – I can leave tomorrow [too]. I would have loved the team that won 100 points [in the 2017-18 season] to stay eternally. At all the clubs this happens.”

Following the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, Guardiola brought in Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol and Matheus Nunes in the summer transfer window.

But now Spanish website Fichajes insist that Guardiola is ‘preparing a major clean-up’ at Man City with the Spaniard looking to sell as many as five players.

The report names ‘five players’ who Guardiola ‘wants out’ in the next transfer window with Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker, Nunes, Joao Cancelo and Sergio Gomez on the for sale list.

Phillips is set to leave after an unsuccessful loan spell at West Ham, while a suprise inclusion on the list, Walker, ‘could be overtaken by the emergence of young talents such as Rico Lewis’.

Nunes, who arrived from Wolves in the summer, has ‘failed to impress since his arrival at the club, which could lead to his eventual departure’.

Yan Couto to Real Madrid?

And another Spanish publication Nacional claims that Yan Couto, who is on loan at Girona from Man City, ‘betrays’ Guardiola by ‘offering himself’ to Real Madrid.

Couto has been in good form in La Liga this season and Man City are ‘very seriously considering his return’ to ‘be the replacement for the veteran Kyle Walker’.

But the right-back hopes to ‘fulfill one of his dreams’ by playing for Real Madrid next season and he ‘would cost between 30 and 35 million euros’.