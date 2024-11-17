Guardiola makes four demands to renew at Man City amid Rodri replacement ‘struggle’

Pep Guardiola is poised to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City are struggling to find a replacement for Rodri as Pep Guardiola reveals his demands to renew at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The Citizens made a good start to the new Premier League season under Guardiola with seven wins from their opening nine matches.

However, Man City have now lost their last two Premier League matches in the Premier League with Guardiola’s side struggling without Rodri in the middle of the park.

The Spaniard, who won the Ballon d’Or at the end of October, picked up a serious knee injury against Arsenal on September 22 and was ruled out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

There have been rumours Man City will bring in a player to replace Rodri in the winter transfer window but former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown, who is still well-connected in the Premier League, has claimed that the Citizens are “struggling a bit to find the right option”.

Brown told Football Insider: “Man City will always be looking at replacements for their top players.

“They’re always looking and preparing for unexpected issues like injuries or any other concerns. But it’s not easy, there aren’t a million players out there who can do the job Rodri does.

“They might be looking and thinking, ‘hang on, there isn’t actually anybody who’s available and who’s good enough to do his job’.

“This is the Ballon d’Or winner we’re talking about, an exceptional player, so it isn’t as easy as signing a direct replacement for him.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Guardiola deal to stay at Man City ‘99% done’ despite claims of sealed ‘agreement’ for next job

👉 Man City ‘come to terms’ with Erling Haaland ‘issue’ with club ‘confident’ of ‘agreeing’ deal

👉 Man City FFP: Compensation ‘mess’ could spark PL ‘civil war’ as ‘every weekend would be hostile’

“So, from what I’ve heard, they’re struggling a bit to find the right option.

“The money has to be right, too, especially in January, and teams aren’t always willing to let their top players leave mid-way through the season.”

Guardiola’s future has been unclear for months but there have been reports in recent days indicating that he will sign a one-year extension to his deal at Man City.

And reports in Spain indicate that in order to sign that new contract the Catalan has made four demands to the Premier League club.

It is claimed the ‘first of these conditions is to keep two of its key pillars’ in Rodri and Erling Haaland with Guardiola wanting ‘the board to do everything possible to ensure that they continue wearing the City shirt’.

While the Man City boss has ‘also put on the table two signings that he considers essential to strengthen the squad’ with Guardiola putting forward Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala as the perfect signings.