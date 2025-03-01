Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has revealed an update on Kevin De Bruyne’s future, while another star is likely to sign a contract extension.

A major overhaul is underway at Man City as they were comfortably the biggest spender during the winter transfer window.

The Cityzens have endured a nightmare campaign as their Premier League title hopes ended before the New Year. They have improved in recent weeks, but they are still a shadow of their former selves as they face a battle to qualify for the Champions League with several overachieving rivals.

Guardiola needs to reduce the average age of his squad and it has been suggested that De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan could leave in the summer as they are among the footballers in the final few months of their contract.

This summer is probably the right time to usher these two players towards an exit, but Guardiola has revealed a clear update on possible extensions for Gundogan and De Bruyne.

“I think so (club set to extend deal). I cannot figure out my period here without Gundogan. The success we’ve had, as a manager, it’s impossible without these players,” Guardiola said.

“When they are upset or don’t play I can understand. The legacy we are going to leave behind for the next ones – the players, sporting directors, CEO’s – from the last decade or two, it happens because of these type of players.

“The reality is today, tomorrow, the next days, we try to win games and I take decisions. It’s never ever about them.”

On Kevin De Bruyne, he added: “There are players here that their age is over 30, but they are part of the future of this club.

“Kevin and the club will decide on his future. Everyone who has a contract for next season, I expect him to be here,” he told reporters on Friday.

“They are going to help us. Next season will be a lot of games. We cannot do it just with our new ones. They will be able to help and be part of our season.”

Man City face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend and Guardiola is refusing to take the Championship strugglers lightly.

“No, they are not unknown. When you can beat the best team in the country this season Liverpool – and also Brentford – they are not unknown,” Guardiola insisted.

“And not just Liverpool. I saw [some of their] other games. They defend aggressively with their wingbacks. The transition they do with attacking midfielders inside, who link really well.

“With the strikers in Championship, the set pieces are the main thing, and the Premier League teams learn from this.

“The amount of free-kicks and corners they produce are not like the Premier League. They are solid. Since the manager took over, the results are there.

“We are expecting a difficult game. We play at home, and that is an advantage, the Orient game was so tough. We played many times in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup against lower league teams and always they are tricky.

“What these teams do, they do really well. And if you are not ready you are in trouble. We have a chance to arrive in the last eight of the FA Cup again and we want to do it.”