Guardiola ‘gives OK’ to exit of Man City star as he ‘plots sensational move’ for Ipswich man

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is set to give his blessing to Kevin de Bruyne as the Belgian prepares to depart in the summer, according to reports.

The Citizens are going through an unprecedented run of form by Guardiola’s standards with Man City losing their last five matches in all competitions and their last three in the Premier League.

Man City were easily dispatched by Tottenham over the weekend as Ange Postecoglou’s side ran out 4-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium in a shock result.

Although Man City have some top players missing, that has led to some pundits and fans thinking the squad could be set for a bit of a reset over the next couple of transfer windows.

De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Ederson, Kyle Walker and others have all been linked with potential moves away from the Etihad Stadium over the last year or so.

And now it looks like it could be time for De Bruyne – who is out of contract at the end of the season – to move on to pastures new with the 33-year-old only managing to start four Premier League matches this term.

The Belgium international claimed he had only put contract talks on hold with Man City after being injured earlier in the season – but admitted he’s unsure whether he will stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking about his future during a press conference on Monday, De Bruyne said: “I honestly don’t know.

“At the start of the season, I knew talks would happen but then the thing [injury] happened against Brentford. It was meant to be a couple of days and then it was eight or nine weeks. I put it all to the side.

MORE MAN CITY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Is Pep Guardiola a fraud? Man City boss has glaring ‘inability’ to get results without Rodri

👉 Man City: Haaland ‘demands main condition’ as Barcelona ‘accept’ signing terms in ‘defined plan’

👉 Man City flop ‘couldn’t get near’ Spurs players as ‘elementary mistake’ slammed by Sky pundit

“I had a conversation in the summer, but then I had the injury so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to talk about that. I need to be back on the pitch and be myself again. There’s no rush, I don’t feel uncomfortable, I’m not worried.”

Guardiola also revealed his thoughts on De Bruyne’s future, he said: “I don’t know (what will happen). What I know is that Kevin will decide by himself, like David Silva or others did. I’m pretty sure he will be honest. He wants to finish here, this season or the next one, still being at his best.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Guardiola ‘gives the OK’ for De Bruyne’s exit, not that the midfielder needs his permission to leave on a free transfer, but the Man City boss is ‘ready to give his blessing to his departure’.

Guardiola ‘believes that the Belgian’s best moment has passed and that his current form does not justify a new long-term contract’ and ‘there are signs that the player may not be fully motivated to continue being a key part of the English club’s ambitious project’.

Man City will look to bring other faces in to improve their squad over the next couple of transfer windows and Football Insider claim that Guardiola is ‘plotting a sensational move’ to re-sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who has scored six Premier League goals this season.

The Citizens are said to be ‘keeping tabs’ on Delap’s impressive form after he left the Etihad Stadium to join newly-promoted Ipswich in the summer.

Football Insider add:

‘Delap signed a five-year contract with the Tractor Boys but it is believed City inserted a buy-back clause in the deal. ‘The Premier League champions also have a sell-on clause meaning they stand to benefit from any future sale. ‘Sources say City will weigh up the merits of bringing the forward back to the club when the clause becomes active.’

READ NEXT: Ten Premier League players who desperately need a January transfer