Man City: Guardiola ‘gives ok’ to Haaland exit on ‘one condition’ with replacement mooted

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has given the green light for Erling Haaland to leave the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The Citizens initially made a positive start to the new campaign but they have now only won one in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

It’s an unprecedented run of form for a Guardiola side with Man City winning the last four Premier League titles on the bounce.

Man City are currently fifth in the Premier League and now only five points ahead of Man Utd, who lost 2-1 to on Sunday in the Manchester derby.

A report yesterday insisted that Haaland – who has scored 18 goals in 23 appearances this season – is losing patience with the project at Man City despite Guardiola recently signing a new contract.

It added that Haaland ‘can’t stand Pep Guardiola any longer and asks to speed up negotiations’ with Barcelona ahead of a potential transfer.

And now reports in Spain claim that Man City boss Guardiola has ‘given the ok’ for the Norway international to leave but on ‘one condition’.

The Catalan ‘seems to accept that his departure is inevitable, he has set a clear condition to facilitate his departure’ and Guardiola’s ‘request is clear: if Haaland decides to leave, he should do so in the summer of 2026 and not at the end of this season.’

That would give Guardiola time to ‘plan’ Haaland’s replacement and ‘calmly look for a reliable replacement for such a crucial position’.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are ‘already thinking about going for him’ and ‘an exit in 2026 would give room to negotiate calmly and ensure that any move is favorable for all parties.’

Haaland’s ‘priority remains completing another season’ at the Etihad Stadium and ‘understands the importance of leaving City in the best possible way’.

And the report adds that Man City are ‘already beginning to explore options in the market in case they fail to retain Haaland beyond next summer. Victor Gyokeres’ name is being heard strongly’.

Guardiola has been immune from criticism in recent years, mainly because he’s done such an outstanding job at Man City, but Arsenal legend Thierry Henry thinks it’s right to question the players he’s allowed to leave the club in recent times.

Henry told Sky Sports on Monday: “We all know, it’s the first time and we’re allowed to say it, that we can challenge his decisions in the way of letting Cole Palmer go, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez.

“Ilkay Gundogan came back and it’s not the same Gundogan who scored 17 goals a season.

“You’re missing those goals. Erling Haaland is scoring the same goals, a few less than in his first season but he’s doing what he does usually.

“I’ve seen him miss sitters in every season but where are the goals of Mahrez, Alvarez or Kevin De Bruyne, Gundogan – where are those goals?”