According to reports, Manchester City are willing to offload two players to Real Madrid as part of a ‘swap proposal’ to sign Liverpool target Rodrygo.

Several elite European clubs missed out on Rodrygo when he left his boyhood club Santos to join Real Madrid in 2019. The Spanish giants reportedly paid around £40m to sign him.

Rodrygo to Man City?

The Brazil international has been a good signing for Real Madrid as he’s scored 54 goals for the club in his 216 appearances across all competitions.

The 23-year-old has particularly impressed in the Champions League as he’s scored at vital moments to help Real Madrid win the competition on two occasions.

Despite this, he is being heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid as it is suspected that he will fall down the pecking order following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

Rodrgyo has been heavily linked with Liverpool as they scour the market for a potential Mohamed Salah replacement, but Man City are also being mooted as a potential destination.

A report in Spain has dropped a ‘crazy bomb’ as Man City are said to have ‘offered’ Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez in a ‘swap proposal’ to sign Rodrygo.

De Bruyne is out of contract in 2025 and recently teased leaving Man City for the Saudi Pro League.

He said: “Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything.

“You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that.

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future.”

Alvarez meanwhile has shone for Man City in recent seasons but has largely played second fiddle to Erling Haaland and has reportedly picked Real Madrid as his ‘first-choice’ transfer.

The report adds: ‘The English club, aware of the difficulties in completing the incorporation of the talented Brazilian winger, has expressed its willingness to give up De Bruyne, a stellar midfielder with recognized technical ability and vision of the game, as well as Alvarez, a young promise with the potential to occupy the centre forward position that Real Madrid is looking for.

‘Despite the firmness with which Real Madrid insists on keeping Rodrygo in its ranks as a fundamental part of its sporting project, Manchester City has not ceased its attempts to persuade the Madrid leaders to consider this proposal.

‘For the ‘citizens’, the inclusion of De Bruyne and Alvarez in the agreement could not only lower the cost of Rodrygo’s signing but also balance the forces in their respective sectors of the field.’

