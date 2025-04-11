Manchester City want to go 'all out' to sign Federico Valverde

Manchester City reportedly want to go ‘all out’ to sign Real Madrid star Federico Valverde, in the hopes that a ‘strong offer’ will convince both him and Real.

Real have one of the very best squads in world football. Currently, they pay the most money to their players out of any club in the world, and City are one of the only clubs who get close.

That should mean the Manchester outfit are able to compete financially with Los Blancos, particularly with Kevin De Bruyne’s big contract ending, and Kyle Walker reportedly set to leave, too.

With their boosted coffers, Fichajes reports City want to go ‘all out’ to snatch Valverde from Real, a man described as ‘one of the pillars’ of the club.

Indeed, the Uruguayan has played all but two games between La Liga and the Champions League this season, missing just 53 minutes in the elite European competition so far.

Pep Guardiola is said to be a fan, who would view Valverde’s arrival at the Etihad ‘very positively’. He’s said to believe the midfielder would fit perfectly into his City side, so is ready to present a ‘strong offer’ to get him.

It’s believed a proposal ‘exceeding the usual standards’ could be considered at Real, with the right offer ‘appealing to both the club and the player’.

If City are to get a deal for Valverde over the line, they might have to beat rivals Manchester United, who it was recently reported were preparing an offer worth €100million (approx £85m).

They too want to strengthen their midfield, but are also aware of Real Madrid’s stance.

City may have to outbid United, but it’s more likely that Valverde would say no to the Red Devils anyway, with no European football on offer there next season unless they win the Europa League, and sustained form hard to come by.

As such, City might only have to convince Real to sell, and Valverde to move, rather than to beat any other clubs’ financial effort for the midfielder.

