Man City boss Guardiola issues Haaland injury update after being told they ‘could sign new striker’

Pep Guardiola doubts Erling Haaland will play for Manchester City before they travel to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup next week.

The Norway international has missed their last two matches against Luton Town in the Premier League and Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League with a foot injury.

Man City play Crystal Palace over the weekend in their final Premier League fixture before jetting off to the Club World Cup, where they will face either Mexican side Club Leon or Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds in the semi-finals.

There had been rumours that Guardiola had been told that Man City ‘could sign new striker’ in January if ‘Haaland’s foot injury worsens’ – but the City boss insists it’s not fractured.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Guardiola told reporters: “Arrive today, we see the doctors and we will see. He’s had treatment [away.] Hopefully he can travel to Saudi, tomorrow after the game, we see if he plays the first game or second. I dont think so [play vs Palace], maybe he surprises me.”

On whether he is worried, Guardiola added: “No. Not fractured, just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly, longer. Day by day, week by week, how he feels. The moment he doesn’t have pain he will play.”

Jack Grealish has been in good form in recent weeks for Man City with the England international scoring two goals in his last three appearances for Guardiola’s side.

When asked if Grealish can play another position, Guardiola replied: “We don’t have time to work. Yesterday recovery, today is pre-match. We don’t have time, to understand without training sessions. Sometimes in 10-15 mins we can do it, Jack can understand immediately.

“He can play in different positions, in the middle. He’s a typical number ten. At Villa played as a winger, at the beginning when he arrived he played false nine.”

On Grealish’s form this season, Guardiola continued: “Important, he has to demand himself to score goals, win games, assists. He keeps the ball, makes passes. Last two games he scores goals. Starts a little bit late, many things happen, injuries. Hopefully he can take the rhythm as soon as possible.”

On the test posed by Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side at the weekend, Guardiola said: “Always has been a tough game, so will be a tough game. How they defend is brilliant, set pieces. Tough game, always has been here. Never easy against Roy Hodgson, Vieira too, but especially with Roy.”