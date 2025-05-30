City want to sign one of the brightest goalkeepers in England

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has urged the Citizens hierarchy to halt negotiations over a potential transfer for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

The Citizens have had a poor season by their standards with Pep Guardiola’s men never in the title race despite ending the season in third position.

It was touch and go for a while whether Man City would qualify for the Champions League but a 2-0 win over Fulham on the final day made sure.

Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah all signed in the January transfer window as Man City looked to safeguard their position in the top five this season.

But Guardiola recently complained about a bloated squad and insisted that he would “quit” if Man City failed to streamline it in the summer transfer window.

As well as selling some of their current squad, the Citizens are keen to make a number of additions over the summer with transfer expert Romano revealed six players they are looking at signing.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Manchester City we have to consider Rayan Cherki. Man City will not sign Florian Wirtz, that’s been their idea for one week ago. So they’re assessing different options.

“At No.8, Tijjani Reijnders is the player they want. At No.10, Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest, since April, has been on the list of targets, but we also have Cherki, a player appreciated by Man City. He’s an option.

“There are more clubs interested. The player is open to a move to England. He’s a strong possibility, with the player leaving Lyon in the summer transfer window.

“City are expected to sign a goalkeeper – Diogo Costa of Porto is an option. They’re also expected to sign a right-back – Tino Livramento of Newcastle United is the dream but with the Magpies being in the Champions League it won’t be an easy one. On the left, a player appreciated is Rayan Ait Nouri at Wolves. Let’s see what happens. Man City will be very busy.”

Romano made no mention of Man City bringing in a new centre-back but there have been rumours that the Citizens have been keen on Barcelona defender Araujo.

But Guardiola has made his mind up on the Uruguay international with a report in Spain claiming that he has ‘asked’ Man City ‘not to negotiate further with Barça because he is not at the level’.

For a long time Man City have been their ‘biggest admirers and seemed to be his biggest suitor should he leave Barca’ and president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco ‘intended to sell him if they received a good offer’.

After a number of disappointing performances in the second half of the season, Barcelona duo Laporta and Deco ‘are clear that the best course of action is to transfer him’.

But Man City boss Guardiola ‘completely forgets about Araujo’ with ‘the Etihad Stadium is no longer a future option’ and the Premier League side are ‘no longer interested at all’.