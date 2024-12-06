Man City boss Guardiola held back as video emerges of angry altercation with fan

A video has emerged on social media showing Man City boss Pep Guardiola in a fiery confrontation with a fan in Manchester city centre.

The Citizens ended a seven-match winless run in midweek with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Man City are currently fourth in the Premier League table, two points behind Chelsea and Arsenal, and nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who are having a brilliant season under Jurgen Klopp’s successor Arne Slot.

Guardiola recently signed a two-year extension to his contract at the Etihad Stadium but he’s been showing signs of the increasing pressure with the Man City boss appearing in a post-match interview covered in a cut and scratches after a draw with Feyenoord.

When asked how he got his cut, Guardiola revealed. “I cut it with my finger.” He then jokingly said: “I want to hurt myself.”

And on Friday a video emerged of him being held back after being heckled by a Liverpudlian fan, who was heard saying “right mate, just cause you lost”.

Guardiola had to be restrained by two members of his entourage while saying “do you know what is lost?” before being led away.

There have been suggestions that is from Man City losing 2-1 to Man Utd in the FA Cup final back in May and not during their recent bad run of form.

A video of Pep Guardiola in an altercation with a fan is going viral currently… 😳 pic.twitter.com/FnelwLvsH1 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 6, 2024

Man City face Crystal Palace on Saturday and Harry Redknapp expects Guardiola to guide his side to a second successive victory in a 3-1 win.

Redknapp told BetVictor: “Are Manchester City out of the woods? Their performance against Nottingham Forest was far from perfect, with too many stray passes for my liking, so the jury is out on that one for the moment.

“Then there’s all the gossip about Kevin De Bruyne’s rift with Pep Guardiola before the game, and lo and behold, KDB goes and scores! Sometimes the pundits stir up stuff that isn’t there.

“There were goals galore in the week, and quite a few stunners. No less than Jean-Philippe Mateta’s match-winning chip against a gob-smacked Ipswich. To be fair, the game was seriously lacking in class up until that point.

“Oliver Glasner will be pleased with his side’s performance but will not relish a visit from Man City with the bit between their teeth.

“I had no doubt that City would turn up against Forest. That match will likely be their springboard back to winning ways.”