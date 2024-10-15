Man City boss Guardiola now ‘increasingly likely’ to take England job amid ‘decisive factor’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is now ‘increasingly likely’ to succeed Gareth Southgate and become the new England manager, according to reports.

A report in The Times on Monday claimed that the Football Association have approached Guardiola over the prospect of him becoming the next England manager.

Guardiola’s contract with Man City expires next summer and the report insisted that the FA made informal contact with him at the start of the season – although it has yet to receive a response.

Former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane urged the FA to go for the Man City boss, saying in his role as a pundit for ITV after Sunday’s 3-1 win over Finland: “Go for the best. Pep’s contract is up in the summer.”

Guardiola himself has said “anything can happen” with his future.

“Leaving City? It’s not true, I haven’t decided yet,” the Man City boss told Italian TV show Che tempo Che Fa. “And it is not even true that I will be the next England coach. If I had decided I would say it… I don’t know either, anything can happen.”

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles – including the last four in succession – and the Champions League since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

He is by far the standout candidate, should he become available, but former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel remains the bookmakers’ favourite, while there are rumours he could be in ‘pole position’.

England Under-21s manager Lee Carsley remains in interim charge for the final round of Nations League group matches next month, having overseen three wins and a defeat so far after stepping into the role following Southgate’s resignation after Euro 2024.

And now reports in Spain claim that the ‘possibility of having [Harry] Kane under his command in the England national team would be an additional incentive for’ Guardiola as he’s ‘a declared admirer’.

The lure of the England job, which would be a completely new challenge for Guardiola, is ‘increasingly tempting’ for the former Barcelona manager.

Guardiola regards it as a ‘unique opportunity’ and the FA is ‘said to be willing to do everything possible to secure Guardiola as manager’.

Managing Bayern Munich striker Kane ‘could be a decisive factor in Pep’s choice’ with the Man City boss now ‘looking increasingly likely’ to take the England position and succeed Southgate.

