Spanish side make Guardiola job ‘offer’ as Man City boss is ‘not ruling anything out’

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has an ‘offer’ on the table to move to Spain as he faces a ‘critical moment’ at the Premier League champions, according to reports.

The Citizens lost 2-0 to Juventus on Wednesday evening to continue their terrible run of form with the Citizens in danger of having a season to forget.

Their defeat in Turin means they have won just one of their last ten matches in all competitions, an astonishing and unprecedented run for a Guardiola side.

The Man City boss is an absolute legend at the Etihad Stadium having won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, a Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup in his eight years at the club.

Man City were many experts’ favourites for the Premier League title again this season but they are now fourth in the table, eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on Guardiola’s side.

There is very little chance that Guardiola will get sacked but he addressed the possibility earlier this week in an interview former Brescia team-mate Luca Toni.

Guardiola told Prime Video Sport: “Do Man City send me home? If so, I go home. What can you do in life? Life doesn’t always go the way one wants.”

When asked about the scratches and cut on his head during a match recently, the Man City boss added: “The nails, yes I did them on my nose. I am a person who is nervous sometimes. I have bad days, I mess up a lot, and rudeness makes me nervous. Do I lose my mind sometimes? Yes.

“I sleep badly and I don’t digest food well. I always have to eat light. Only soup in the evening. But I am the same coach as I was five months ago. The one who had won the title, and I don’t fight my state of mind. If my state of mind is ugly, then it is ugly. But I know it will pass. The same is true when I am overjoyed. I know it will pass.

“I sincerely believe that it will be a year with great difficulties. We have to find continuity. But if we make it through, it won’t be easy for someone to face us.”

And now reports in Spain claim he has an ‘offer to return to Spain’ and ‘it is not ruled out that he will end up saying goodbye at the end of the season, or even before, if he cannot find a solution and get back on track’.

Guardiola has been given ‘the chance to have a quiet job’ by his brother, Pere Guardiola, who is the chairman of La Liga outfit Girona, who played Liverpool in the Chanpions League on Tuesday night.

His brother ‘could help facilitate his landing there’ and Guardiola ‘could end up at Montilivi to work alongside his brother, and be the technical secretary, assisting the sporting director, Quique Cárcel’.

The report in Spain adds that Guardiola is ‘not ruling anything out at the moment’ and has previously admitted that he ‘does not want to spend his whole life as a coach’.

