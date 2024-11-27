Keys suggests Guardiola is ‘tired’ one Man City star after ‘difficult boy blew squad up’

Pep Guardiola's side have now gone six matches without a win in all competitions.

BeIN Sports presenter Richards Keys reckons Man City boss Pep Guardiola could be growing “tired” of Kevin de Bruyne with the Belgian “a difficult boy to manage”.

The Belgium international was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium over the summer as Saudi Arabian clubs showed an interest in De Bruyne.

Some reports even claimed that the Man City midfielder had ‘agreed’ personal terms with a Saudi Arabian side and the 33-year-old hinted at a potential move earlier this year.

De Bruyne said: “At my age, you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career.

“Sometimes you have to think about that. If I play there [Saudi Arabia] for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years.

“I may not even reach that amount yet. Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.”

However, the Belgian, who is now in the final year of his deal at the Etihad Stadium, remained at Man City this season but has only started four Premier League matches.

Man City have been having a terrible time in recent weeks, with the Citizens losing five in a row for the first time in Guardiola’s time at the club, while their 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night extended their winless run to six matches in all competitions.

And former Sky Sports presenter Keys insists that Guardiola – who recently signed a contract extension to remain at the Etihad Stadium – growing “tired” of De Bruyne could one of the reasons that Man City have gone off the boil.

Keys wrote on his blog: “What on earth is going on at City? I was right that Guardiola was planning to leave. He’s admitted it now.

MORE MAN CITY CRISIS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City are ‘f***ed’ in 90s tribute act as they become true 115 Club

👉 Five reasons Man City are absolutely rotten this season (and it’s not just Rodri)

👉 Pep Guardiola reveals reason for ‘cut’; claims struggling Man City star was ‘best player’ vs Feyenoord

“If I knew that, I’m quite certain his players did and I initially thought the speculation inside the club was having an unsettling effect on them, but after watching them torn apart by Spurs I’m not sure it’s as simple as that.

“They were flat footed. Out of energy and ideas. In short – way off.

“One or two of them might be in decline, but I don’t believe they won’t be at it again soon. Unlike United, there are too many good players on the books for the slump to last.

“One question though. Has Guardiola tired of De Bruyne? He’s had him on the bench for the last five games now. Why isn’t he starting?

“Could it be that Guardiola is trying to find a different way and that De Bruyne’s race is run?

“As Roberto Martinez found out when De Bruyne blew the Belgian squad up before a ball was kicked at the last World Cup, he can be a difficult boy to manage. But you could never question his ability.

“Spurs were fantastic. I say again – what are we to make of them? Hopeless one week – brilliant the next. But keep going Ange. Passing the ball forward and running forward – that will never catch on mind you!”